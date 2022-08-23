Holtville Unified Schools Are Back in Session

HOLTVILLE — Around 1,600 Holtville Unified School District students made their way back to campuses from summer break, as the Holtville Chamber of Commerce worked to provide those students’ teachers with a welcome back luncheon.

The schools opened on a hot and steamy Monday, Aug. 22, bringing new life to the community of Holtville and creating a whole range of emotions within the community.

As parents lined up outside of Emmett S. Finley Elementary School, one parent in particular, Maria Rodriguez, expressed feeling excited, relieved, nervous, and a little sad all at the same time.

Rodriguez is new to Holtville, and has five children at multiple schools within the district, but her youngest, 6-year-old Juan, is starting kindergarten this year.

“I am excited for him, and looking forward to having a little break, but I’m also really nervous about how his day went and a little sad that I won’t have my baby at home with me,” she said.

After the dismissal bell rang, Juan promptly exited the school, greeting his mother with a big hug, and explaining to her all the different things he did on his first day of school.

Parents of students at Emmett S. Finley Elementary School gather at the gate, waiting to pick up their students from the first day of school on Monday, Aug 22. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

At Holtville High School, teachers and students expressed joy and excitement at being back to school. Walking through the high school before the morning bell rang, students and teachers alike could be seen running up and hugging one another as they chatted about summer activities.

Robert Moedano, a math teacher at Holtville High School, sat at his desk in his classroom with the door opened wide, greetings students and his colleagues alike as they walked past.

Holtville High School math teacher Robert Moedano expressed a lot of love for working at Holtville High School during an interview on the first day of school on Monday, Aug 22. | MARCIE LANDEROS

Moedano expressed a lot of love for working at Holtville High School, explaining that because the school is so small, he often gets students both when they are freshman and juniors, so he can develop strongs bond with his students.

Additionally, Moedano said he was also excited to return to what he felt like was the first “real” day of school since the pandemic, despite having been open last year.

“We had a lot of behavioral issues last year, and they were so out of it after spending so much time away from school, it didn’t really feel real. This year feels real,” Moedano said.

Not everyone was as excited as the Rodriguez family and Moedano, however. Seventeen-year-old Genesis Cortez, another new face in Holtville, expressed apathy toward attending a brand-new school in another city during her senior year.

Cortez’s father recently accepted a position as a pastor at Holtville’s First Assembly of God, who then relocated his family to Holtville from Calexico. While Cortez said that she wasn’t worried about making new friends, she did express disappointment on how she felt the move would negatively affect her future.

“My future plans are to joining the military, and Calexico has a good ROTC program, so I am kind disappointed to not get to do that,” she said.

Holtville High Principal Anthony Arevalo (right) enjoys the back-to-school teachers’ luncheon with Holtville High Athletic Director C.J. Johnston (left) on Monday, Aug. 22., in the Swiss Club of Imperial Valley. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Chamber Teachers’ Luncheon

Every year after the first day of school, the Holtville Chamber of Commerce holds a back-to-school teachers’ luncheon, to show support and celebrate alongside HUSD teachers, and this year was no exception.

The luncheon was held at the Swiss Club of Imperial Valley on the outside edge of Holtville, and was attended by dozens of teachers, school administrators, city employees, and members of the community.

During the luncheon, Holtville High Principal Anthony Arevalo shared the things her was excited about in the coming year.

Arevalo spoke about all things one expects for the start of a new school year, including FFA projects and sporting events, but made special note of continuing a program through Imperial Valley College, called the Dual Enrollment Program.

This program allows students to attend both Holtville High School and IVC at the same time. This allows students to earn college credits before graduation and better prepares them for their future.

“We are really excited to continue the Dual Enrollment Programs … Our students have done really well in it, and it helped them out tremendously for their future,” Arevalo said.

The Green and Gold Hall of Fame, a volunteer group dedicated to supporting the school district, also took the opportunity to announce the winners of this year’s teacher of the year award. These teachers will be formally honored at the Teacher of the Year banquet on Nov. 16 at the Pioneers’ Museum in Imperial.

“I am happy to announce TK through fifth-grade recipient is Mrs. Annabel Lyerly, and the sixth- to eighth-grade teacher is Ms. Leah McAlpine, and the high school teacher of the year is Mrs. Lindsay Cox,” said Marjorie Stacy, chair of the Green and Gold Hall of Fame.

(CORRECTION: The student population of Holtville Unified School District was incorrectly reported in an earlier version of this story.)