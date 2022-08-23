As transborder citizens, students in higher education at the Calexico-Mexicali borderlands take action and participate in active learning by engaging in scholarly efforts to better their communities on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border, serving as a bridge between both nations.

Carlos A. Fitch

Inside and outside the walls of the ivory towers of higher education, they organize alongside faculty and staff to promote the construction of a socially just educational environment for underrepresented students, including, fronterizx and transfronterizx students in the rural transborder milieu of the Calexico-Mexicali border region.

As underserved and underrepresented students themselves, they profoundly understand the needs of their communities, and fiercely advocate to create platforms in higher education dedicated to amplifying counter narratives for underserved students to see themselves represented as scholars, educators and community leaders, thus working toward accomplishing a more compelling educational experience for all students.

Dr. Vannessa Falcon Orta

Developing Leadership Opportunities for Students

In an educational climate striving to be socially just, higher education students have access to build social and educational capital through grants that provide funding opportunities to create critically conscious programming. These financial opportunities allow students to construct a personalized education; to explore the roots and possible solutions through scholarly research; to implement practices and perspectives to transform their campuses; to feel represented and be seen in academia through the attendance of conferences; and by doing so, students from underrepresented backgrounds succeed.

Imperial Valley students are witnessing and utilizing systems in place by higher education institutions, to create programming geared toward social justice and service to all diverse groups that coexist inside and outside the classroom. On this occasion, students from our region are leading the efforts to ensure that values such as justice, diversity, equity and inclusion completely permeate the local higher-ed system and enhance the student development of students of color and from diverse individual and collective expressions.

San Diego State University-Imperial Valley student leadership. | COURTESY PHOTO

Empoderación en la Educación is a project funded by San Diego State University. The grant was awarded to a group of interdisciplinary students committed to bettering the educational climate of Imperial Valley. The grant is expected to bring a series of educators, activists and scholars from along the Baja California-California borderlands and beyond, with the purpose of informing peer students, faculty, staff and advising administrators on how to better serve and advocate for the underserved by fostering their academic and personal development.

Bringing Diverse Perspectives to Imperial Valley

Along the board, the series of speakers and symposiums will be aligned with the celebration of the heritage months during the academic year with a vision of bringing representation from diverse backgrounds. Highlighting heritage months in higher education institutions is not only important to recognize the intersecting cultural heritage and experiences of members of the campus community, but also to educate student services professionals on adapting services based on the students’ historical and cultural views of education.

During the Hispanic Heritage Month, September, the symposium “Post-secondary Student Success and Community Engagement” will highlight four activists from Calexico Needs Change and Imperial Valley Equity and Justice Coalition. In this symposium, the speakers will showcase the effects of engaging with their communities in times of post-graduation.

In October, celebrating LGBTQ+ History Month and Undocumented Advocacy Week, the speakers from Mexicali, Calexico, Tijuana and San Diego will be addressing the campus community in three different symposiums: “Resistencia Indocumentada,” “Queering the Border,” and “Queer Excellence in Education.” As is tradition in the Imperial Valley, October signifies the month of celebration to diversity and pride, which will be heightened by the narratives of queer Ed.D. and Ph.D. candidates from our transborder region.

During November, American Indian Heritage Month, an international scholar and professor at Universidad Autonoma de Baja California will be highlighting her scholarship “Community Psychology: Psychopolitical Awareness in Times of Pandemic,” while our students practice healing exercises and bird signing in partnership with leaders from the local indigenous nations.

It is the objective of these talks to critically articulate a new sense of understanding the students’ struggles and lived experiences in the region as the intersections of their social identities are represented on the platform stage with successful scholars, leaders and community activists who right after college decided to give back to their fronterizx community.

Learning by Leading

Throughout this grant, the higher education institution allows students to display an educational form of leadership and thus, validating the scholarly impact that students create by serving their communities.

When faculty, staff and administrations across the nation welcome student-led learning by underrepresented students, there is a shift from a traditional teaching style to critically conscious approaches to foster student development, including leadership and accountability. By utilizing student-led learning methodologies, faculties develop the facet of advisers for projects and grants, providing students the opportunity to receive direct mentorship from their educator. Along with the mentorship and advice, the educator lays down a new set of skills for the student, renovating the traditional concept of education for an underrepresented student.

Through student-led learning initiatives such as institutional grants and student sponsored initiatives, students are brought into new possibilities of collaborations with high-profile scholars, educators and community leaders, by applying social and educational concepts in real time and life-long learning opportunities that will prevail beyond their time at any higher education institution.

Nos volveremos a ver, para cuestionar si la educación es realmente una puerta abierta para todos.

Carlos A. Fitch, is a queer transfronterizo from the Mexicali-Calexico border region. He recently graduated from SDSU-Imperial Valley with a double bachelor’s degree in history and Spanish. Carlos is completing his master’s of education at CSU Long Beach. His research focuses on the experiences of rural transfronterizx students. He is also interested in investigating the postsecondary success of LGBTQ+ students raised in rural areas. Last academic year, he served as Associated Students President at SDSU-Imperial Valley.

Dr. Vanessa Falcón Orta is transfronteriza from the San Diego-Tijuana borderlands, and the daughter of working-class immigrant parents from Mexico and Peru. Informed by her background, she is a scholar and organizer focusing on the social justice of transfronterizx students in postsecondary and higher education along the U.S.-Mexico borderlands. She is an alumna from San Diego State, CSU Long Beach and Claremont University. In November 2021, she joined the SDSU campus community as faculty director for the new Cross-Cultural Center at SDSU-Imperial Valley.