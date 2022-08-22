Schools Open Under New Management

CALEXICO — As classes begin this week for Calexico schools, Arturo Jimenez has a goal this year to establish a culture of “connectiveness” in an effort to strengthen the bonds between students, parents, and their teachers.

Jimenez wants students from the elementary to high school levels to feel that their teachers care about them. He wants to build a school culture of inclusivity where all students can learn and thrive in a positive environment where they want to learn.

“We could have a world-class education in Calexico. Our students deserve that and deserve our very best,” he said. “And I believe from what I’ve seen, we can do that here in Calexico because there are people who care and who want to try their best. So I just think the possibilities are endless.”

Arturo Jimenez, superintendent of Calexico Unified School District

Jimenez is the Calexico Unified School District’s newest superintendent, quietly starting work over the summer in the wake of what can only be seen as a tumultuous 2021-2022 school year, complete with the firing of former Superintendent Carlos Gonzales, who resigned in name in late March. That came after the Board of Trustees elected not to renew his contract in November 2021.

Calexico Unified is just one three large school districts that find themselves with new superintendents at the helm, including Brawley Elementary School District and Central Union High School District in El Centro.

So far, Calexico’s Jimenez said he has come across a community that seems dedicated that idea of “connectiveness.” He has met with people who give him the impression that they know how important they are to the education of Calexico’s students and that everyone knows they will work better together. Seeing that dedication, Jimenez is even more motivated and feels “the horizon is just full of possibilities.”

There is the reality that there might some trust rebuilding that needs to occur within the district. Jimenez has stepped into the lead administrator role following nearly two years of contract strife between the district’s teachers’ union and the school board and administrators. Associated Calexico Teachers and the board reached accord in May, before Jimenez’s arrival.

For Jimenez, that arrival to Calexico started back in 1996, as an instructional tutor for the juvenile detention facility in Orange County. The interaction with the students there was what hooked him on education as a career.

“I loved the interaction with students, and I felt that I could make a difference and I could have an impact on students,” Jimenez said during a recent interview with the Calexico Chronicle.

From there, Jimenez started his teacher career in the Santa Ana Unified School District. Since October 2017 he has been the assistant superintendent for the Westminster School District and officially started on July 1 with Calexico Unified.

For the past decade or so, Jimenez said being a superintendent has been his career aspiration, ever since he became a site administrator and worked with other administrators and superintendents. Calexico is a big opportunity for him.

“I felt that, ‘I want to do that one day. I want to lead a school district and be the superintendent,’” Jimenez said. “And I’ve been working on that for a really long time. When I saw this opportunity, I felt that I was ready to make that move and take that step.”

Part of his vision for the district is to focus on student achievement, placing an emphasis on Calexico students being college and career ready when they graduate, to know their options, and that they can make the choice whether to go into higher education, the military, training for a technical job, or directly into the workforce.

“I feel very blessed, very humbled, and honored that the board saw something in me that they believed in and that they are giving me this opportunity,” Jimenez said. “And I am not going to take for granted nor minimize what I’m finding to be a wonderful community.”

Brawley, El Centro See New Superintendents, Too

Dr. David Farkas, the new superintendent of the Central Union High School District, poses for a photo on Cal Jones Field at CUHS in El Centro. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Change at the top spot is a common theme around the Imperial Valley this year as Brawley Elementary School District welcomes Rauna Fox and Central Union High School District welcomes Dr. David Farkas as superintendents.

Fox is an Imperial Valley native, born in Brawley and a graduate of Central Union High School. She has taught at multiple schools in the Imperial Valley, getting her start in 1991 as a teacher at Seeley Union Elementary School District. Fox is a familiar face to those who worked with or are a part of the faculty at the Central Union High district.

Rauna Fox, superintendent of Brawley Elementary School District

Part of her work as superintendent is that she strives for equity, that all students in her district have an equal opportunity for an education regardless of where they started. Because of her work in at-risk communities and particularly with students who are at risk with English Language Development, Fox feels she has an advantage and will be able to bring that experience to the Brawley elementary district. Her experience to that degree likely stems in large part from her time as superintendent of the San Pasqual Valley Unified School District in Winterhaven.

Fox said she strives to be a member of a team rather than someone who stands alone. She said she wants to work alongside her team, staff, and Brawley community to do what is best for the students. Everyone she has met so far has been supportive and welcoming, she said.

“I just want to celebrate all the good things that we are doing, so that no matter what job you do for our district you know that you are valued and you are respected,” she said.

Fox added that her new position feels “like I’m coming home,” citing how most of her teaching and administrative experience has been in the elementary and middle school level. She added that she plans to use the experience she gained from both high school and elementary levels to not only help BESD but work with the Brawley Union High School District for the betterment of students.

Dr. David Farkas, superintendent of Central Union High School District

“I’ve felt nothing but tremendous support all around me, so I really feel that this is the place that I’m supposed to be,” Fox said.

In El Centro, Central Union High School District has hired Dr. David Farkas as superintendent to replace the relatively short tenure of Dr. Ward Andrus, who left for another position.

Originally from Youngstown, Ohio, Farkas moved to San Diego after he earned his undergraduate degree and never left. He started as a teacher in Temecula, then moved up to administration as a principal in Hemet, then moved again for a principal position in Fallbrook. For the past three years he has been an assistant superintendent in San Ysidro.

Moving forward at CUHSD, Farkas said there are already a lot of good things that the district does. He feels that CUHSD already has incredible programs and would like to improve and enhance them by collaborating and communicating with faculty and staff.

“It sounds simple, but it’s difficult to do. There is no magic wand, new magic program or system; it’s just getting better at what we’re doing, and that’s what we are going to do,” Farkas said.

Farkas said he feels the school year is already off to a great start, and after being on campus at both Central and Southwest high schools on the first day of classes on Aug. 8, he was amazed at how smoothly everything went.

“It felt like we were in Day 40 already!” he said.

“I’m falling in love more with the community and the job. Every day has been more positive than the next,” Farkas said. “We still have challenges and speedbumps, but to open our schools the way we did this week, and the way everybody works together and cares about the kids, I feel truly fortunate and blessed.”