On Saturday, Aug. 20, the Imperial Valley Masonic Lodge 390 and Palingenesia 46 of Mexicali completed a “twinning” ceremony, which formalizes a cross-border relationship between the two Masonic lodges.

The “twinning” was the first-of-its kind ceremony for the region and fosters U.S.-Mexico relationships between lodges which are invested in the community and do a phenomenal amount of charity work, according to a press release from the Imperial Valley lodge.

Master of the Imperial Valley Lodge, Tony Milanes, and Diego Alberto Angeles Domínguez, Master of Palingenesia Lodge in Mexicali, under the Grand Lodge of Baja California, shook hands during the twinning ceremony. Both Masonic lodges have engaged in joint Masonic activities for several years.