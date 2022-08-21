Oral Histories Meant to Inspire Community 

MARCIE LANDEROS VIDEO

EL CENTRO — Community members from across the Imperial Valley previewed a small number of interviews from “Voices of the Valley,” an oral history project on pioneering African American and Asian American families.

The “Voices of the Valley” interviews shared on Saturday, Aug. 20, at El Centro’s House of Cultural Arts, previously known as the Old Post Office Pavilion, showed a sampling of the oral histories of those who lived in the area prior to the 1980s.

As an ongoing project being done in partnership between San Diego State University-Imperial Valley and the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee, attendees were given index cards to anonymously provide reactions, memorable quotes, and thoughts after watching the film.

Time and time again, attendees recorded quotes or inspirations from two of the lessons: be self-sufficient and respect your community.

“Get an education so that if a man leaves you, you won’t depend on them,” read one of the cards, referring to a story from Purdy Thames Jr., sharing what he told his daughters about going to school.

Members of the audience write down their reactions to watching the interviews during the preview of the “Voices in the Valley” oral histories project on Saturday, Aug. 20. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

The preview showed the stories of 10 individuals, including eight African Americans: Judith Malone, Lola Shamby, Willa May Gentry, Joyce Jones, Purdy Thames Jr., Julia Cooper, Benny Carter, and Janice Johnson; Pilipino American Katy Santillan, and Chinese American Louie Wong.

“Voices of the Valley” interviewee Julia Cooper talks about racism preventing her from getting a job at AT&T in the 1960s during a preview of the interviews on oral histories on Saturday, Aug. 20. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

The interviewees answered questions ranging from explaining how they came to the Imperial Valley, to how racism and discrimination affected their lives.

Julia Cooper spoke to a time in her life where she suspected she was denied a job at AT&T around the time of the Civil Rights movement in the 1960s, so she set up a test to see if they were discriminating against African Americans.

After Cooper had failed one of their tests without an explanation as to why, she made arrangements to have one of her brightest friends come in and take the test. After they couldn’t fail her, AT&T denied her a job because of the state of her teeth.

“So, a literal tooth cavity prevented her from getting the job,” Cooper said.

Presentation to County Board

Cooper was one of 130 African American interviewed for the project, 42 of whom were men and 88 of whom were women, according to a presentation given by head researcher David Chin during the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Aug 16.

In addition to recording oral histories, Chin said his research is also helping prepare a needs assessment report on the African American community, which has changed greatly over the years.

Prior to the 1980s, according to Chin, the Imperial Valley had a large African American community, particularly in the north end of the county, but the community has significantly decreased in recent years.

This mass exodus of African Americans, along with many of the interviewees advanced age, led to the development of the project, in the hopes of preserving their stories before there was no one left to tell them.

“In the Brawley area (the population of African Americans) was as high as 25 percent, but now it’s much lower,” Chin said.

The reaction to the oral testimonies from African American Imperial residents Marvin Neros and Hilton Smith echoed one another, both feeling grateful that the stories were recorded so that the youths of the Imperial Valley can see how the community has changed.

While Neros lives in Imperial now, he was born and raised in Compton in south Los Angeles County, and moved to the Valley to escape the violence and inequalities of his hometown.

Hilton is an Imperial Valley native, a former Imperial County sheriff’s deputy and current chief executive officer of Black Lives Matter Imperial Valley, which often works in partnership with IV Social Justice Committee.

“I felt it was very educational, and very informative to young people … Education is power. With that power, you can educate other people and build on the foundation that has already been,” Neros said.

Head researcher David Chin presents on the “Voices of the Valley” project during the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Next Steps for Project

Moving forward, the Social Justice Committe and San Diego State plan to continue the project, recording more “Voices of the Valley” interviews in El Centro, Bombay Beach, Calipatria, Niland, Brawley, and Calexico until February.

Starting in September, researchers will begin interviewing the supervisors and department heads at Imperial County, to help assess the needs of the community and collect quantitative data to help put the oral histories in context with statistics.

The needs assessment is scheduled to be completed by July 2023; at which time the researchers will present an implementation plan to better support Imperial County’s minority communities, bringing this project back to the simple lesson that Louie Wong shared in his interviews.

“You have to go out and find what you can do for other people because we live in a community, and we invest all our resources in the community,” Wong said. “They don’t do good, our life will not be good.”