FOOTBALL: Bulldogs Win in OT Thriller

IMPERIAL — In a football game that took more than 48 hours to complete, it all came down to one play in overtime that was going to decide the winner.

Calexico High School’s defense rose to the occasion and stopped Palo Verde Valley’s game-winning two-point conversion attempt in overtime, giving the Bulldogs a 14-13 nonleague win over the Yellowjackets at Shimamoto-Simpson Stadium in Imperial on Saturday, Aug. 20.

“We knew this was going to be a fight, and it all came down to one play,” said Diego Gurrola, Calexico’s senior linebacker who was in on the game-winning tackle. “We’ve been grinding and working hard every day to get ready for these guys.”

In a game that started Thursday Aug. 18, in Blythe but had to be halted due to inclement weather and a power outage at Scott Stadium, it resumed in Imperial right where it left off with just more than 10 minutes left in the third quarter.

The game got interesting at the end of regulation and in overtime after neither team was able to move the ball much in the second half.

Calexico High School senior quarterback David Esquer scores a touchdown in overtime against Palo Verde Valley in a nonleague game in Imperial on Saturday, Aug. 20. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

With the game still tied, 7-7, Palo Verde got the ball for one final drive in regulation and 6:11 on the clock. The Yellowjackets used 10 plays to advance the ball to the Bulldogs’ 22-yard-line with 12 seconds remaining.

Senior kicker Joshua Perez came out to try a game-winning 40-yard field goal but his kick was short and right. However, Calexico was penalized half the distance to the goal for hitting the center during the kick, giving Perez a second chance.

The now 29-yard field goal attempt with six seconds left again sailed wide right and sent the game into overtime.

Calexico had first possession in overtime from the Palo Verde 25-yard-line. Seven runs later senior quarterback David Esquer was plowing into the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown. The key play on the drive was a 10-yard run from senior Troy Marin on a third-and-seven play from the 11-yard-line.

“I wanted to do something to help get us going,” Marin said about only his third offensive rush of the game. “I read the blocks and knew if I cut in I was going to get stopped, so I went outside and saw open field but stumbled and got tackled at the 1.”

Calexico High School senior running back Zeus Pradis (30) looks for a running lane during a nonleague game against Palo Verde Valley in Imperial on Saturday, Aug. 20. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Senior kicker Luis Martinez booted the extra point to put the Bulldogs ahead 14-7 with the Yellowjackets getting the opportunity to match Calexico’s score in the overtime.

Palo Verde also ran the ball seven straight times in overtime, ending with a two-yard touchdown run from senior Markus Macon. The Yellowjackets decided to go for the two-point conversion instead of kicking the extra point, putting the outcome of the game on one final play.

They used the exact same play they scored on but this time Macon tried to go high and leap over some players to get into the end zone, only to be hit by Marin and Gurrola and stopped short of the goal line.

“He tried to go high and jump over everybody but we (Gurrola and Marin) were there to catch him,” Gurrola said.

The defensive stop ignited a wild celebration along the Calexico sideline, having beaten the defending CIF-San Diego Section Division V champions in a game that took more than 48 hours to complete.

“The victory is great, don’t get me wrong,” said Fernando Solano, Calexico’s third-year head coach. “But asking the kids on both teams to have to go out and play what will be three games in eight days is too much.”

Solano took a timeout prior to the two-point attempt by the Yellowjackets in an effort to motivate his troops.

“We went out and told them this is what they signed up for when they wanted to play defense. They are in a position to win the game for the team,” Solano said. “We told them to get off the ball and play downhill. It was a win or lose play and they came up big.”

Calexico’s main offensive threat for the entire game was senior running back Zeus Pradis who racked up 62 yards on 17 carries. The Bulldogs’ defense held Palo Verde to 201 yards of offense.

Calexico travels to Otay Ranch High School in Chula Vista to face Castle Park High at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25. Up next for the Yellowjackets is a trip to Thermal to meet Coachella Valley at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.

