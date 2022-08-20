CALEXICO — The public is encouraged to attend a virtual meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 23, where federal officials will discuss the final phase of the Calexico West Land Port of Entry’s modernization and expansion project.

During the meeting, General Service Administration representatives will provide information about the draft environmental assessment related to the project’s planned restoration of the historic customs house on East First Street and the building of an adjacent temporary pedestrian processing facility on Heffernan Avenue.

The interim pedestrian processing facility will be utilized during the demolition of the existing pedestrian facility and the subsequent construction of the new, permanent, expanded pedestrian building as part of the $100 million Phase 2B.

The temporary facility is to be constructed to the west of the historic customs house on Heffernan Road, south of East First Street. It will require the acquisition of a portion of Heffernan Road.

The building will be approximately 8,804 square feet and include a fire lane to the west, pedestrian ramps leading to and from the building, and pedestrian pick-up and drop-off areas at the north side of the building.

The building’s interior will include wait areas, administrative offices, property storage, interview rooms, inspection areas, processing areas, and restrooms, according to information found at the GSA’s website.

The virtual meeting will take place from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23 and can be accessed by logging into http://ow.ly/aGjx50Kkq2T

Meeting participants will have a chance to provide GSA with feedback and comments on the draft environmental assessment. Those interested can also submit written comments via email to osmahn.kadri@gsa.gov

Written comments must be received by Monday, Sept. 26, and include “Calexico West LPOE Public Comment” in the subject line.