FOOTBALL: Scots Rally to Beat San Diego

EL CENTRO — Vincent Memorial Catholic High junior quarterback Jacobo Elias picked up where he left off in 2021, accounting for three touchdowns to lead the Scots to a 29-28 victory over San Diego at Southwest High here on Friday, Aug. 19.
The Scots, who play in CIF-San Diego Section Division V, scored with 1:20 left in the game to cut the Cavers’ lead to 28-27, then decided to go for two points rather than kick the extra-point to tie it.
For the two-point conversion, Vincent Memorial put the ball in Elias’ hands and he found sophomore Roberto Carranza on a slant who reeled in the ball to give the Scots a 29-28 lead.
“When I went to the line of scrimmage, I looked and was reading the defense,” said the 16-year-old Elias, who finished with 250 yards passing and two touchdowns plus 130 yards rushing and another score. “I was looking to see what routes would be open and I saw the slant was going to be there.”
San Diego was unable to do anything in its final possession, kicking off a celebration on the Scots’ sideline.
“That’s one of the biggest upsets for our program ever,” said David Wong, Vincent Memorial’s eighth-year head coach. “We handed them the early lead and it was all heart that brought us back.”
The Cavers built a 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter thanks to some special teams’ errors on the part of the Scots. Vincent Memorial cut the margin to 21-6 at the half.
The Scots cut the lead to 21-13 early in the third quarter when Elias found his favorite target in Armando Apodaca for a touchdown. Apodaca finished the game with four catches for 71 yards.
The key play of the game was a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown from Scots’ sophomore Lucio Ascolani toward the end of the third quarter that tied the game 21-21 heading to the final period.
“That interception return was a big play for us,” Wong said. “That tied the score and really got our sideline going. There was new energy for us.”
San Diego took a 28-21 lead midway through the fourth quarter to set up the winning touchdown and two-point conversion for the Scots.
“Our offensive line really picked it up in the second half,” Elias said. “Any win is a good win but this one felt good since they beat us pretty bad (55-8) last year.”
Vincent Memorial will be back at Southwest High at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, when they take on the Eagles in a nonleague contest. Southwest lost in Holtville on Friday, Aug. 19, falling 53-13 to the Vikings.