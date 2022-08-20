FOOTBALL: Scots Rally to Beat San Diego

EL CENTRO — Vincent Memorial Catholic High junior quarterback Jacobo Elias picked up where he left off in 2021, accounting for three touchdowns to lead the Scots to a 29-28 victory over San Diego at Southwest High here on Friday, Aug. 19.

The Scots, who play in CIF-San Diego Section Division V, scored with 1:20 left in the game to cut the Cavers’ lead to 28-27, then decided to go for two points rather than kick the extra-point to tie it.

For the two-point conversion, Vincent Memorial put the ball in Elias’ hands and he found sophomore Roberto Carranza on a slant who reeled in the ball to give the Scots a 29-28 lead.

“When I went to the line of scrimmage, I looked and was reading the defense,” said the 16-year-old Elias, who finished with 250 yards passing and two touchdowns plus 130 yards rushing and another score. “I was looking to see what routes would be open and I saw the slant was going to be there.”

San Diego was unable to do anything in its final possession, kicking off a celebration on the Scots’ sideline.

“That’s one of the biggest upsets for our program ever,” said David Wong, Vincent Memorial’s eighth-year head coach. “We handed them the early lead and it was all heart that brought us back.”

Vincent Memorial Catholic High sophomore Lucio Ascolani (18) carries the ball through the San Diego High defense during a nonleague game at Southwest High in El Centro on Friday, Aug. 19. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

The Cavers built a 21-0 lead by the end of the first quarter thanks to some special teams’ errors on the part of the Scots. Vincent Memorial cut the margin to 21-6 at the half.

The Scots cut the lead to 21-13 early in the third quarter when Elias found his favorite target in Armando Apodaca for a touchdown. Apodaca finished the game with four catches for 71 yards.

The key play of the game was a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown from Scots’ sophomore Lucio Ascolani toward the end of the third quarter that tied the game 21-21 heading to the final period.

“That interception return was a big play for us,” Wong said. “That tied the score and really got our sideline going. There was new energy for us.”

San Diego took a 28-21 lead midway through the fourth quarter to set up the winning touchdown and two-point conversion for the Scots.

“Our offensive line really picked it up in the second half,” Elias said. “Any win is a good win but this one felt good since they beat us pretty bad (55-8) last year.”

Vincent Memorial will be back at Southwest High at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, when they take on the Eagles in a nonleague contest. Southwest lost in Holtville on Friday, Aug. 19, falling 53-13 to the Vikings.