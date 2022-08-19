CALEXICO — The historic Old Customs Building, located east of the main downtown Calexico Port of Entry and built in 1933, will be renovated thanks to a $1.3 million contract awarded by the U.S. General Services Administration.

The design-build contract was recently awarded to Hernandez Builders of Alpine. By awarding the project’s entire scope work at once, instead of bidding each separately, GSA is saving taxpayers about $600,000, according to a GSA press release.

“The customs house is a local Calexico landmark,” GSA’s Pacific Rim Region Public Buildings Service Commissioner Dan Brown said the press release. “Over the past 10 years, the building has been vacant and fallen into disrepair. We’re excited about renovating and preserving this historic building that will support future port operations. Awarding the contract to an 8a (small, disadvantaged) business saves taxpayer funds and meets a contracting goal of diversifying our construction partnerships.”

The Old Customs Building was transferred to a local community council for redevelopment in 2008 by GSA under its Public Benefit Authority. The Customs Building, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was damaged in 2010 during a 7.2-magnitude earthquake and was subsequently transferred back to GSA in 2015. Due to its current condition, the structure has remained unoccupied.

The renovation project will restore the operability of the Customs Building by:

Replacing the existing sanitation waste system

Replacing the existing potable water system

Replacing the existing electrical system

Replacing and upgrading the existing fire alarm system

Providing a fire sprinkler system for the entire facility

Construction is scheduled to begin on Dec. 1. When the work is complete in August 2023, the building will be used as administrative space for the U.S. Customs and Border Protection during Phase 2B construction at the downtown Calexico Port of Entry, a modernization and expansion project that is funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.