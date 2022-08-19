BLYTHE — Mother Nature is undefeated.

When she came calling with lightning, wind and rain at Scott Stadium here, the football game between Calexico and Palo Verde Valley highs was halted with about 10 minutes left in the third quarter when an electrical transformer blew, causing power to go out at the stadium.

With the score tied 7-7, Calexico senior running back Zeus Pradis had just rushed for four yards to the Bulldogs’ 44-yard-line but was injured on the play. While he lay on the ground getting his knee checked, a lightning strike near the stadium caused a transformer to go out, cutting off all power to the stadium.

It was determined that the game would end there and everyone was asked to exit the stadium.

Calexico High School senior running back Zeus Pradis runs over a Palo Verde Valley High defender during the Bulldogs’ nonleague game in Blythe on Thursday, Aug. 18. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

“We played really well defensively in the first half and offensively we were executing our blocks and the kids were working hard,” said Fernando Solano, Calexico’s third-year head coach. “The second half was going to be a good one, but safety obviously comes first.”

The Bulldogs’ defense was the story of the first half, shutting down the vaunted Yellowjackets’ rushing attack and forcing two turnovers on downs and a punt in Palo Verde’s only three possessions of the opening half.

Calexico High School senior quarterback David Esquer delivers his screen pass to fellow senior Andres Ramirez that went for a 32-yard touchdown against Palo Verde Valley High in Blythe on Thursday, Aug. 18. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Palo Verde had just 44 yards rushing in the first 24 minutes, with heralded running back Markus Macon held to 19 yards rushing on six carries.

Neither team did much offensively in the half until late in the second quarter when the Bulldogs went on a seven-play, 50-yard drive that ended with a 32-yard screen pass for a touchdown on third-and-17 from senior quarterback David Esquer to senior Andres Ramirez with 2:07 left before halftime. Luis Martinez booted the extra point to give Calexico the 7-0 lead.

“We’d been working on that play all week and we were just waiting for a time like that to use it,” said Esquer, who finished the shortened game 2-for-3 passing for 35 yards and the touchdown. “It was a challenge to get the ball over their linemen and then Andres made a nice catch and run.”

The Bulldogs took the momentum into halftime but as the weather started to turn, so did the momentum as Palo Verde senior fullback Jonathan Crowe opened the second half with a 58-yard run to the Calexico 2-yard-line.

On the next play Xzavier Bejarano plowed his way into the end zone and Joshua Perez booted the extra point to tie the game at 7-7 with 10:53 left in the third quarter.

“I’ve been involved in bad-weather games that were canceled but never a power outage,” Solano said. “It kind of goes with what we’ve told the kids that they need to play every play like it’s the last because you never know.”

Esquer said he and his teammates were disappointed they didn’t get to finish the game against the defending CIF-San Diego Section Division V champion Yellowjackets.

“We were all bummed out when we had to go back into the locker room,” said the 16-year-old Esquer. “We had so much emotion in there. We wanted to finish what we started but I guess it is a tie now.”

Calexico and Palo Verde are in CIF-SDS Division IV this season and could get a rematch with each other come playoff time. For now, both schools will have to be content starting the season 0-0-1.

The Bulldogs next travel to Otay Ranch High School in Chula Vista where they will face Castle Park High at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25. Up next for the Yellowjackets is a trip to Thermal to meet Coachella Valley at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.