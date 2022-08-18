Amber Flores, the new coach of the professional Oklahoma City Spark of the Women’s Professional Fastpitch league. | COURTESY PHOTO

OKLAHOMA CITY — Calexico native and Southwest High School alumnus Amber Flores has been selected to coach the inaugural Oklahoma City Spark when the team begins play in the new Women’s Professional Fastpitch league in June 2023.

Flores, who just completed her 10th season as head coach at Seminole State University in Seminole, Oklahoma, has an .808 winning percentage at Seminole State and has been named the NJCAA Region 2 Coach of the Year five times, including back-to-back in 2021 and 2022.

“This state is so rich in so many ways when it comes to softball. It really is the center and the mecca of softball in the United States,” said the 34-year-old Flores. “The state really gets behind softball, and now I’m excited to see how awesome it’ll be at the professional level.”

Flores will continue to coach at Seminole State from September through May and then transition to the Spark in June.

“It’s going to be insanely hectic, but it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Flores said. “It’s a completely different type of coaching between the two. At Seminole I’m trying to help the kids grow and mature on and off the field, but with the Spark these will be some of the best players in the world who already have the skill and development.”

Flores played at the University of Oklahoma after graduating from Southwest High in 2006. She earned NCAA All-American status three times and was the first-ever, two-time Big 12 Conference Player of the Year.

The three-time finalist for USA Softball’s Collegiate Player of the Year, played one year of professional softball in 2010 but left to get started with her coaching career.

Her job with the Spark won’t be her first coaching in the professional ranks as she was an assistant with the Chicago Bandits of the National Pro Fastpitch league.

The newly formed Women’s Professional Fastpitch league features two teams in Florida and one in Oklahoma City. It will soon be adding a fourth team in the Midwest and is hoping to expand into the Western United States soon.

Calexico native Amber Flores celebrates with her teammates while on the field playing for the University of Oklahoma Sooners softball team. She was recruited to the Division I NCAA program right from a successful high school career at Southwest in El Centro. | COURTESY PHOTO

“We found the perfect fit for our team, and I am thrilled to have Amber begin this journey with us,” Spark owner Tina Floyd said in a press release. “Flores is a proven leader with passion for the sport, and I know the Spark will be a better organization with her leading the way.”

The USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex is in Oklahoma City and is the home to the NCAA Women’s College World Series.

“This is a great opportunity and something I had to jump on,” Flores said. “Oklahoma City fans are so appreciative and it’s going to be such great exposure for the players and the fans.”