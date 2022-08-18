Slate Set for Nov. 8 General Election

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The filing period for more than 20 local municipal, school district and special district races closed at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. The original filing date of Aug. 12 was extended due to a number of incumbents opting against running for re-election.
CALEXICO CITY COUNCIL (two open seats)
Gerardo “Jerry” Espinoza (pending verification of signatures)
Rosie Arreola Fernandez (incumbent)
Bill Hodge
Gilberto Manzanarez
Blanca Morales
Morris Reisin
Raul Ureña (incumbent)
EL CENTRO CITY COUNCIL (two open seats)
Sonia Carter
Danielle Flores
Jason Jackson
Tomás Oliva (incumbent)
HOLTVILLE CITY COUNCIL (two open seats)
Stacy Britschgi
Ross Daniels
Mike Goodsell (incumbent)
John Munger
IMPERIAL CITY COUNCIL (three open seats)
David Escobar
Luis Garcia
Ida Obeso Martinez
Stacy Mendoza
James Tucker (incumbent)
Ma Elia Valdez
BRAWLEY CITY COUNCIL (two open seats)
Luke Hamby (incumbent)
Joseph Galvan
John Grass
Ronald Gray III
Gilbert Rebollar
CALIPATRIA CITY COUNCIL (three open seats)
Javier Amezcua (incumbent)
Fred Beltran
Hector Cervantes (incumbent)
Huston Hisel (incumbent)
Lourdes Jasso
Michael Luellen II
WESTMORLAND CITY COUNCIL (three open seats)
Ana Beltran (incumbent)
Stanley Paul Brummet
Judith Rivera (incumbent)
Julian P. Villalon
SCHOOL DISTRICTS, SPECIAL DISTRICTS AND RUNOFF ELECTIONS
Richard Montenegro Brown, Marcie Landeros and Katherine Ramos contributed to this report.