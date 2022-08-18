Slate Set for Nov. 8 General Election

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The filing period for more than 20 local municipal, school district and special district races closed at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17. The original filing date of Aug. 12 was extended due to a number of incumbents opting against running for re-election.

CALEXICO CITY COUNCIL (two open seats)

Gerardo “Jerry” Espinoza (pending verification of signatures)

Rosie Arreola Fernandez (incumbent)

Bill Hodge

Gilberto Manzanarez

Blanca Morales

Morris Reisin

Raul Ureña (incumbent)

EL CENTRO CITY COUNCIL (two open seats)

Sonia Carter

Danielle Flores

Jason Jackson

Tomás Oliva (incumbent)

HOLTVILLE CITY COUNCIL (two open seats)

Stacy Britschgi

Ross Daniels

Mike Goodsell (incumbent)

John Munger

IMPERIAL CITY COUNCIL (three open seats)

David Escobar

Luis Garcia

Ida Obeso Martinez

Stacy Mendoza

James Tucker (incumbent)

Ma Elia Valdez

BRAWLEY CITY COUNCIL (two open seats)

Luke Hamby (incumbent)

Joseph Galvan

John Grass

Ronald Gray III

Gilbert Rebollar

CALIPATRIA CITY COUNCIL (three open seats)

Javier Amezcua (incumbent)

Fred Beltran

Hector Cervantes (incumbent)

Huston Hisel (incumbent)

Lourdes Jasso

Michael Luellen II

WESTMORLAND CITY COUNCIL (three open seats)

Ana Beltran (incumbent)

Stanley Paul Brummet

Judith Rivera (incumbent)

Julian P. Villalon

SCHOOL DISTRICTS, SPECIAL DISTRICTS AND RUNOFF ELECTIONS

Richard Montenegro Brown, Marcie Landeros and Katherine Ramos contributed to this report.