Gray Water Seepage Closes Fire Station No. 2

CALEXICO — The Calexico Fire Department’s Station 2 has been deemed uninhabitable because its drainage system is seeping gray water into the facility, forcing its personnel to temporarily relocate to the department’s Station 1 near downtown.

However, to avoid any potential delays in response times for service calls, Station 2 firefighters and their apparatus will be staging themselves on the city’s west side during peak hours of traffic, said Fire Chief Diego Favila.

To address the situation, the City Council approved a resolution authorizing the city to procure a modular trailer to eventually house the displaced firefighters in the Station 2 parking lot while a permanent solution to the problem is identified.

The resolution was added to the council’s regular meeting agenda as an emergency item on Wednesday, Aug. 17, two days after the firefighters discovered the gray water seepage at Station 2, located on the city’s west side at 900 W. Grant St.

Grey water is water that has been discharged and left untreated from bathtubs, sinks and washrooms. It is considered relatively clean wastewater.

The seepage that is coming from the station’s washroom, floors and drains only adds to other issues that Station 2 has long been facing, Favila said, prompting Mayor Javier Moreno to ask him what he envisions a permanent solution might be.

“That’s the main goal, to rehabilitate or demolish and bring up a new (station),” Favila responded. “Obviously that is a long-term goal, but remember this has been happening since 2015, and we’re finally taking action on it.”

Previously, some $200,000 in state grant funds were awarded to the city to add a new roof and make additional repairs at Station 2, but those funds remain inaccessible to the city while it resolves some compliance issues with the state.

It is hoped the city can pursue additional grants and financial assistance from the state and federal government to either rehabilitate or build a new Station 2, now that the issue with the gray water has arisen.

“We’re going to be looking into funding,” City Manager Esperanza Colio Warren said.

Gray water at Station 2 presented a potential liability for department personnel because of the possibility of mold forming in the facility, Fire Chief Favila said.

The sign outside Calexico Fire Department’s Station 2 at 900 W. Grant St. is shown. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

“We want to make sure we’re protecting our employees and giving them good working conditions,” he said.

The emergency resolution that the council approved authorizes the city to expend up to $50,000 to procure a trailer that will be set up in the Station 2 parking lot to house its personnel.

City Manager Colio Warren advised the council that the rental of a trailer for a year could cost around $17,000, with another $16,000 for its installation and removal. Her estimates were based on the city’s initial and limited review of pricing shortly after being made aware of the situation.

“Technically the (Station 2) building will be shut down but they will still have access to the apparatus area,” she said.

By choosing to authorize the expenditure of up to $50,000, additional expenses like connecting utilities to the trailer would be covered, city officials said.

Funding for the modular trailer’s rental would be provided by savings the city realized through vacant employee positions, Colio Warren said.

The type of modular trailer that the department is seeking would have multiple bedrooms, showers, a kitchen and washroom, Fire Chief Favila said.

And although the emergency resolution authorizing the expenditure allows the city to bypass the normal bidding process, the city still intends to solicit multiple bids so that it can potentially cut costs, officials said.

A large part of the reason the city is pursuing the temporary quarters for Station 2 personnel is so that response times for service calls that originate on the city’s west side are not delayed by either heavy vehicle traffic or passing trains for department personnel travelling from Station 1, located at 415 E. Fourth St.

“We feel comfortable that we can proceed and create this opportunity for our residents’ safety,” Colio Warren said.

No timetable was disclosed during the meeting regarding by when a trailer could be procured and installed at Station 2. City and Fire Department officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.