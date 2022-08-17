EL CENTRO — After a series of protests from social justice groups over Imperial County’s American Rescue Plan Act relief fund expenditures, county officials requested the protesters join and help reprise the Health Equity Advisory Committee.

The protests were led by Daniela Flores, a community organizer and advocate and co-founder of Imperial Valley Equity and Justice Coalition, during the Imperial County Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Aug 16.

Joining Flores were members of the American Civil Liberties Union, Calexico Needs Change, and the Imperial Valley Social Justice Committee.

Several of the protestors yielded their time to Flores, who presented a survey created by the IV Equity and Justice Coalition to determine how Imperial County residents would like to see the $35.2 million of ARPA funds the county received spent.

During her presentation, Flores said that the coalition was motivated to create the survey because of a perceived lack of public outreach and engagement the county performed in deciding how to spend its ARPA funds.

“Who did you ask on what the priorities for ARPA funds should be? Your department heads? … This money is meant to help the community recover from COVID, not serve the county’s needs,” Flores said.

El Centro resident John Hernandez expresses his disappointment in the Imperial County’s presentation on its ARPA expenses, which was limited to mostly information on allocations during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Aug 16. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

The coalition’s survey had 200 participants and showed that the participants want to see ARPA funds go toward expanding critical public services, like emergency shelters, transitional housing, permanent supportive housing, and affordable housing.

According to Flores’ presentation, the next two biggest priorities were essential worker grants for healthcare workers, grocery store, pharmacy, and agricultural workers, along with expanding community-based mental health crisis response systems.

Among the community organizers protesting was El Centro resident John Hernandez, who added that he was disappointed in the county’s presentation on the expenses, which was limited to much of the same information on allocations from the April update with only limited details on to-date expenditures given verbally.

On April 26, the county board rejected a presentation from Deputy County Executive Officer Mayra Widmann, demanding that they return with more details, prompting the Aug. 16 presentation.

“I thought we were going to get more details on what we have spent so far … I want to know exactly where that money is going,” Hernandez said.

The County’s Perspective

The Board of Supervisors vehemently defended itself to the protesters, explaining that the board’s goal was to invest the funds back into county services, so they can have a lasting impact for all county residents.

“I welcome discussion and input on how to spend ARPA funds, but I am offended at the accusation that we are not serving community needs … We provide services to the community every day,” District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley said.

Imperial County District 4 Supervisor Ryan Kelley reacts to accusations of misappropriation of the county’s ARPA funding by Daniela Flores, a community organizer with the Imperial Valley Equity and Justice Coalition, during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Aug 16. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

In truth, the vast majority of ARPA funds remain unspent. The county received exactly $35,198,890, and has spent $12,039,807, leaving the county with $20,873,083 left to spend.

Imperial County District 1 Supervisor Jesus Escobar encourages the ARPA funding protestors to help reconstitute the Health Equity Advisory Committee by joining it, during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 16. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Because so much of the funds have been left unspent, the primary focus was on the approved allocations for these funds, which included categories like “public health response,” “negative economic impact and government services,” and “water and sewer infrastructure.”

The county dedicated $21 million to public health response, with $1.3 million being allocated to contact tracing; $225,000 to county pandemic after action; $3.5 million to alternate care site; $500,000 to ventilation improvements; $620,000 to the purchase of personal protection equipment, $87,000 to ancillary vaccination assistance, $716,000 to testing, vaccination program support, and preventive measures; and $14.3 million to payroll support and premium pay for county employees.

Under negative economic impacts and government services, the county dedicated $11.8 million in total, including: $500,000 toward the economic impact to households, small business, and non-profits, $500,000 to business and IT assessment, $750,000 toward airport infrastructure, $1.4 million toward cybersecurity upgrades, $1.8 million toward the purchase of four fire engines, and $6.8 million toward revenue loss in the general fund.

Water and sewer infrastructure projects were only allocated $2.2 million, but $187,000 of that is earmarked for New River water-quality testing.

In addition to defending its choices in priorities, District 2 Supervisor Luis Plancarte pointed out his perceived issues with the survey, claiming that the prompts lead people toward answers and allowed for individuals to redo the survey multiple times, potentially causing skewed statistics.

In the end, District 1 Supervisor Jesus Escobar, board chair, found a solution that would help both sides find common ground in this debate, which was having the protestors help redevelop the Health Equity Advisory Committee.

This committee was formed initially in 2021 but had dissolved due to a lack of public engagement and participation. Escobar, with the support of the rest of the board, encouraged not only the protestors but anyone in the community who is interested in joining and being part of the discussion on where the funds should be used to apply.

The application can be found at: https://imperialcounty.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/APplication-Eng-Spa.pdf

“We have a standing committee that got no public engagement, so I want to encourage all of you here speaking to join it, so you can be a part of the conversation … We want your input and are more than willing to discuss the allocations of the funds,” Escobar said.

