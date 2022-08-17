IVC Kicks Off 60th Year

IMPERIAL — Monday, Aug. 15 marked Imperial Valley College’s 60th year, and IVC President Dr. Lennor Johnson said he hopes it will be a year in which the college will be rebranded as a “school of excellence.”

Monday also marked the start of classes for the 2022-2023 academic year, and IVC is starting the year strong, with Johnson sharing in an interview that the college is in the top 10 institutions eligible to compete for the Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence. This competition is to recognize high achievement and performance among America’s community colleges. The distinction comes with a $1 million.

The school initially announced its eligibility for the Aspen Prize in an article on Nov. 16, 2021, when IVC made the cut after the list of more than 1,000 community colleges was pared to just 150.

“Next, they are going to take a close look at statistics, and our school situation, and then they will make their decisions … We really hope our 60th year we can rebrand ourselves as a School of Excellence,” Johnson said.

Walking through the school, signs of change and growth can be seen peeking through the chain-link fencing as the school begins to operate in spaces that have received a long overdue update.

One such area is the Health Science Building, where Calexico resident Maria Padilla sat out on a bench just outside, chatting with her friends on the first day of classes.

Rosalba Jepson takes roll for her medical terminology class in one of the Health Science Building’s updated classrooms during Imperial Valley College’s first day of classes on Monday, Aug 15. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Padilla is a general science major in her second year at IVC and hopes to eventually be accepted into the nursing program. She expressed excitement and curiosity over the update of the nursing lab, though her curiosity will have to wait until next month, when the school plans to hold a grand opening.

“We were just talking about what we hope the nursing lab will have … I can’t wait till it opens all the way up,” Padilla said.

While the lab itself is not open, the classrooms dedicated to lecture spaces have been completed, and are currently being used. Many of these rooms feature new white boards and large touch screen monitors set up at the front of the classrooms to make switching between presentations and notes simpler.

On a tour with Elizabeth Espinoza, IVC’s communications and governmental relations officer, she explained that the school’s focus was to get the spaces the students needed to start classes done first, so the college could be ready for the first day of school.

In addition to the Health Science Building, the inside of IVC’s Library and Student Center received major renovations, with the library receiving new furniture, a mural of IVC’s history, an updated patio area, and a new local history reference library.

The Student Center received an expansion, close to doubling the sitting area for students, and received a new food vendor, Amy’s Snack Shack.

Amy’s Snack Shack will operate out of the same space that IVC’s previous food vendor, Chips N’ Salsa, operated out of and will serve much of the same food, including pizza pockets and hamburgers, among others.

What will be different, according to the owner/operator Amy Flores, is that there will be an expanded vegan and vegetarian-friendly menu, like plant-based burgers and tacos.

“We still have some finishing details to take care of, things like covers on outlets, but all the classrooms and student areas were ready to go,” Espinoza said.

Imperial Valley Associate Student Government President and Student Trustee Itzel Landeros (left), Imperial Valley College Communications and Governmental Relations Officer Elizabeth Espinoza, and Director Student Development & Activities Yareli Rivera await their lunch at Amy’s Snack Shack during IVC’s first day of classes on Monday, Aug 15. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

The College, Post COVID

President Johnson was also able to confirm that the school will no longer have any COVID or pandemic-related restrictions, though students are encouraged to continue to use personal protection practices as they see fit.

The one lingering result of COVID is IVC’s continued use of online and virtual classes brought about by the pandemic. Prior to the pandemic, about 90 percent of classes were held in-person, with only 10 percent online.

Today, that ratio is closer to 60 percent in-person, with 40 percent online, said Johnson.

“The amount of online classes versus in-person classes will be based off of student demand. If they want more in-person classes, then that is what we will do. If they want more online, then we will lean that way,” he said.

Helping guide Johnson in finding out what students want is Associate Student Government President and Student Trustee Itzel Landeros.

Landeros is an El Centro resident in her second year at IVC. She is studying political science. Despite only having lived in the United States since she was a sophomore in high school, Landeros has a passion for government and using it to help those around her.

In her role as Student Trustee, Landeros acts as the voice of the student body as the Imperial Community College District Board of Trustees create the policies that govern students’ lives. As ASG president, she helps see those polices implemented in the students’ day-to-day activities.

“Things are really good here on campus now, but if we can improve it even just 1 percent, can you imagine how wonderful that will be?” Landeros said.