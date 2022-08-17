El Centro OKs Outsourcing Library Director

EL CENTRO — With the projected October opening date for the new El Centro Public Library fast approaching and the city facing a still-vacant library director position, the City Council has moved to outsource the recruitment and hiring of the director.

The approved action comes after the city’s four previous recruitment attempts failed to produce any favorable results.

“Like many employers, the city is struggling with hiring and limited pools of qualified candidates,” City Manager Marcela Piedra said during the council’s regular meeting on Tuesday night, Aug. 16.

As part of the council’s approval of a $175,000 one-year contract with Library Systems & Services, the Rockville, Maryland-based firm will initially provide an interim director while its search to find a permanent director is expected to be about 90 days or less.

The permanent library director will be an employee of Library Systems & Services (LSS) and be compensated from the city’s contract with LSS. An interim director is scheduled to start on Sept. 12, Piedra said.

The decision to outsource the recruitment and hiring of the library director was prompted by Piedra’s discovery of LSS at a California League of Cities conference event in Sacramento in September. Since then, Piedra said she had conferred with company officials, several of its clients and toured an Escondido public library where LSS has been hired to provide its services.

“They are a highly experienced company in public library management including opening new libraries,” she told the four members of the council present for the meeting. Council member Edgard Garcia was absent.

The city of El Centro’s public library is projected to have an October opening. It is still under construction. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

While Piedra conceded there were some disadvantages to contracting with LSS, such as the city losing direct oversight of the library director position and some control over library service delivery, she acknowledged positive advantages, as well.

Those included the assignment of an interim director, the likelihood that a qualified permanent director would be hired, and some savings to the city associated with not having to pay for the director’s retirement and worker compensation.

“At this point I think that this is the best option we have,” Mayor Pro Tem Martha Cardenas Singh said. “Our library is about to open and services should be ready.”

Council member Cheryl Viegas Walker said she became familiar with LSS’ services through her discussions with members of the League of Cities, and that the company was “highly recommended” by city officials outside of the county.

Viegas Walker also thanked City Manager Piedra for proposing such a solution to find a new library director. The city’s previous library director, Roland Banks, retired in March 2019.

“It’s so vital to have a director in place as we open up a state-of-the-art facility,” Viegas Walker said.

Council member Sylvia Marroquin said she had accompanied City Manager Piedra on the tour of a public library in Escondido where LSS was contracted, and observed that it appeared to be operating no differently than one administered by a city employee.

Marroquin said she was especially impressed by the presence of a security guard, which was provided by Escondido’s contract with LSS. Going forward, El Centro could consider such an option, as well as the hiring of an assistant for the library director.

“That is something that we could possibly work into our budget if need be,” Marroquin said.

Council Discusses Remaining ARPA Funds

An update regarding the allocation and expenditure of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act funds prompted the City Council to request a meeting of the city’s ARPA task force to consider how to spend its remaining funds.

Of the approximate $14 million the city had received from the federal government to assist in its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the city has allocated about $13.9 million, leaving some $166,000 that remains to be earmarked.

Should the city fail to allocate the remaining ARPA funds by Dec. 31, 2024, or encounter delays with previously funded projects that would result in those ARPA funds not being expended, the funds would have to be returned to the U.S. Treasury Department.

Of particular concern to the city is the $5 million in ARPA funds it has allocated toward the construction of a southern pump station for its wastewater system, City Manager Piedra said.

The pump station is essential to provide sewer services for the city’s southwest quadrant near the Imperial Valley Mall, Public Works Director Abraham Campos told the council.

The estimated $6 million project recently received a construction bid totaling around $13 million, which exceeded the available funding and prompted the city to have the project partially redesigned to cut projected costs, Campos said.

Additionally, $1 million in ARPA funds have been allocated for storm water improvements. Because of the size and scope of the capital projects, there is some risk that the initiatives may encounter schedule delays, city officials said.

“These are the projects that we have to watch closely,” Piedra said.

During her presentation to the council, Piedra also stated that the city had recently received separate requests for ARPA funds from the Imperial Valley Food Bank and the El Centro Regional Medical Center.

The Food Bank had requested $154,000 to help cover expenses they incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, while ECRMC requested about $4.1 million to purchase medical equipment.

Piedra indicated the city has an auditor reviewing the equipment that ECRMC has requested to determine if it is eligible for ARPA funding. Further information about the eligibility of both ECRMC and the Food Bank’s requests, as well as a review of other proposals that were not previously funded, will be presented to the members of the ARPA task force when it meets.

In the event the city’s ARPA-funded wastewater and storm water projects encounter delays that could prevent the expenditure of ARPA monies before the December 2024 deadline, the city could consider potentially funding the requests from ECRMC, the Food Bank or other ARPA proposals that hadn’t been previously approved, Piedra said.

The update regarding the ARPA allocations and expenditures was an information only agenda item and did not require any council action.

Water Apportionment Causes Concerns

Concerns have arisen about how the city’s anticipated growth may be negatively impacted by the city’s apportionment of Colorado River water from the Imperial Irrigation District.

The city’s annual apportionment of 8,114.6 acre-feet of water is the result of a newly revised Equitable Distribution Plan that the IID board adopted in June.

An information-only presentation of the IID apportionment was provided to the council during the meeting on Tuesday.

The apportionment amount is based on the city’s average water usage from 2019, 2020 and 2021 and therefore may potentially prove problematic if pending and anticipated housing development projects in the city result in more water use than its annual allotment, city officials said.

“That really paints us into a corner,” council member Viegas Walker said.

Public Works Director Campos said the apportionment should provide a reliable source of water for the city going forward, yet conceded that its potential impact remained difficult to determine.

One area of concern was the city’s ability to provide “will serve” letters to developers whose projects will need water and sewer services. The will serve letters make explicit the city’s ability to provide water to any such proposed development.

Going forward, the city may have to issue those letters with caveats that indicate the city’s capacity is based on the availability of IID water, Campos said.

The city’s apportionment may have benefited from its ratepayers having used more water during the three previous years because of the pandemic, when it was not uncommon for many people to have remained at home throughout the day instead of at their workplaces, Campos said.

The IID’s initial apportionment for the city was 7,316.8 acre-feet, but that figure was revised when the city discovered discrepancies in how the IID calculated water consumption in the city, Campos said.

The apportionment requires that the city pay for the allotted amount, even if less water is used, he said. The city would also have access to an IID clearinghouse if its water usage exceeded the apportionment amount, and have the ability to sale unused apportionment water back to the clearinghouse, if a buyer is available.

The apportionment is not related to the current drought or Colorado River water shortages, Campos said. The IID’s Equitable Distribution Plan was revised because of recent lawsuits, he said.