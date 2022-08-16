IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from Aug. 10 and Aug. 15.

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 10

7:38 a.m.: A man was seen looking into trailers on East Sixth Street in Heber before heading toward Kennedy’s Market.

5:49 p.m.: An aggressive German shepard was seen wandering around and attacking children on Main Street and Imperial Avenue in Seeley. The owner is thought to be purposely letting the dog out during the hours that the high school students arrive at the bus stop to walk home after school.

8:24 p.m.: A woman contacted the Sheriff’s Office saying she was sexually assaulted by a staff member at Imperial County Behavioral Health on Sunday night. She believed it was her fault and asked to be arrested by deputies.

THURSDAY, AUG. 11

7:47 a.m.: A woman called for assistance near El Centro, saying she is parked near Evan Hewes Highway. Deputies could hear her saying “Things are clothed” and requesting help for her dog, but she refused to answer any further questions from deputies.

10:29 a.m.: A man was seen jumping fences and messing with power cables on rooftops at the Sunbeam Lake RV Park. When confronted by deputies he refused to leave.

4:58 p.m.: A woman in Desert Shores called deputies after her boyfriend hit her with a broomstick.

FRIDAY, AUG. 12

8:43 a.m.: A woman in Salton City contacted deputies saying she thinks her sister is suffering from elder abuse and believes her niece is preventing the family from contacting her sister. She and her family received a group text saying she “no longer wishes to live like this anymore.”

SATURDAY, AUG. 13

8:06 p.m.: A man was driving around the Niland Apartments in a white Suburban at a high speed, then got out of the vehicle and was walking around the complex.

8:25 p.m.: A man reported a break in and theft of his car on Saturday at the Highway 86 checkpoint. He said he had left his vehicle on the side of the road and when he returned the window was broken, the battery taken, and a van was trying to tow it away.

SUNDAY, AUG. 14

5:55 a.m.: Deputies received a call from an El Centro man following a vehicle that had his stolen pallets.

MONDAY AUG. 15

9:28 a.m.: Deputies received a distress call from a woman in Winterhaven near Picacho Road, who said her residence was blocked by a downed pole. She and two others in the home were out of water, food, and unable to leave.

8:12 p.m.: A man was seen driving a quad erratically near his residence on McConnel Road in Imperial before being approached and handed a paper bag by a man in a red Camry. Deputies believe it is a possible health and safety violation, possibly drug related.

HOLTVILLE Sheriff’s Substation

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 10

9:22 a.m.: A Holtville woman called the Sheriff’s Office claiming her father has been abused and neglected by his wife mentally, financially, and emotionally.

FRIDAY, AUG. 12

2:38 p.m.: Someone walked into the Family Dollar in Holtville and stole merchandise and a basket.

SATURDAY, AUG. 13

11:34 p.m.: Three 911 calls were made from a phone number near Holt Avenue, though the cell phone owner says his child was playing with his phone.

MONDAY AUG. 15

4:29 a.m.: Deputies received a call about the theft of a firearm at a residence on Pine Avenue in Holtville. The resident said he was gone for the weekend and when he got back the firearm was gone.