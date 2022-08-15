IMPERIAL — The planned reconstruction of LaBrucherie Road from Aten Road south to Treshill Road is scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 29 through Nov. 27, according to a press release from the city of Imperial.

The project is to include a wider asphalt roadway, additional street lights, storm drain system, new concrete curb and gutters and sidewalks, and road striping, among other improvements. During the Imperial City Council meeting on July 20, the council approved a $2.05 million construction contract with Rove Engineering Inc. to create two lanes in each direction to improve the rutted road and ease some of the congestion created by several hundred homes in the southwest end of the city.

Expect traffic delays for the nearly 90-day run of the work. Also, watch for construction crews and traffic signs, detours and alternate routes in the streets surrounding the project area. For additional questions, contact Carla Bañales, administrative assistant for the city of Imperial, at 760-355-3335 or via email at cbanales@cityofimperial.org

The widening project is being funded from Imperial’s share of Measure D sales tax funds and the city’s Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Account.

Measure D provides for a half-cent of local retail sales tax to be returned for specific transportation projects. Measure D was adopted by voters in 1989 and extended in 2008. The Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation Account was to address deferred maintenance on the State Highway System and the local street and road system, according to the State Controller’s Office website.

“I know there are a lot of residents who are going to be very happy about this,” Imperial City Council member Robert Amparano said at the July 20 meeting.