FOOTBALL: New-Look Vikings Ready to Run

HOLTVILLE — Depth will be a key factor for the Holtville High School football team as the Vikings kick off their season at 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, hosting Southwest High at Birger Field here.

About 45 players will be on the Vikings’ sideline when the season kicks off, including two full sets of experienced linemen that sixth-year head coach Jason Turner has no problem using. Depth early in the season with the August and September heat can be a huge plus for Holtville.

“This is the most depth I’ve ever had on the line,” Turner said. “We’ve got two separate platoons we’ll use early in the season to get guys breaks and try to keep them fresh.”

Holtville High School junior Griffin Garcia carries the ball during practice at Birger Field in Holtville on Wednesday, Aug. 10. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

In the 2021 season, several players found themselves playing both offense and defense, causing the team to wilt late in the season. To start the 2022 campaign, Turner said he is going to try and not use any player on both sides of the ball.

“My initial goal is to not have guys cross over on both offense and defense,” Turner said. “We’ve got good numbers so we are working hard to get the guys ready for that opener against Southwest.”

He said there are about 18 seniors, 20 juniors and 10 sophomores fighting for time on the varsity roster.

“We just want to go out there and win games and work together as a team,” said 16-year-old Austin Trevino, who returns to his center position from the 2021 season. “We are a no-name team and we know it’s going to have to be all of us working together to make each play successful.”

The 2021 Vikings finished 8-3, second in the Desert League behind Palo Verde Valley High of Blythe. Holtville lost to Calexico, 14-12, in the CIF-San Diego Section Division V quarterfinals.

For their success over the past few seasons, the Vikings have been moved up to CIF-SDS Division IV for the 2022 campaign, making it a tougher road come playoff time.

“It’s the hand we’ve been dealt but I know that if we get full commitment from these guys and work hard we can have success come playoff time,” Turner said. “Palo Verde is in our league and in Division IV, so we know we’ve got our hands full and can’t take anyone lightly.”

The Yellowjackets won the Desert League and the Division V championship in 2021 using the double-wing offense. Turner said he is going to implement some of that offense for the Vikings this season.

“We watched the CIF championship game with Palo Verde and they basically ran four plays and got the championship,” Turner said. “I’ve coached that offense before and we’ve got a bigger, stronger line. It’s a physical way of playing football. It’s not real sexy but it is effective.”

Running the offense for the Vikings will be junior quarterback Bryce Buscaglia. One of the key returning running backs is senior Zephan Duarte who averaged 5.8 yards per carry as a junior and scored two touchdowns.

The Holtville High School football team goes over some offensive plays during practice on Wednesday, Aug. 10. The Vikings open the season on Friday, Aug. 19, in a nonleague game at home against Southwest High School. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

“I surprised myself a little last year after not playing at all as a sophomore,” said the 17-year-old Duarte. “We are a running team and we’ve got a good line so I’m hoping I can do better than last season and help the team win some games.”

Leading the defense is returning junior linebacker Fermin Velarde who led the Desert League in tackles as a sophomore and was among the tops in the state in 2021 for tackles.

Holtville has four straight home games to start the season, taking on Southwest and then hosting three different teams from Mexico. At 7 p.m. on Aug. 27, the Vikings will take on CETYS from Ensenada, followed by a Sept. 3 matchup against CETYS from Tijuana and a Sept. 9 contest against CETYS of Mexicali.

“These are legit teams coming in. We had the chance to see them last season in Mexicali and the Ensenada team is going to be tough,” Turner said. “These are well-schooled, well-coached football teams.”

Four straight home games is fine with the Vikings’ seniors.

“Home games just feel different and it’s a really good feeling when we can get a win at home,” Trevino said. “It’s good to get the students and the fans excited if we can get some wins early at home.”

HOLTVILLE SCHEDULE

Aug. 19 vs. Southwest

Aug. 27 vs. CETYS Ensenada

Sept. 3 vs. CETYS Tijuana

Sept. 9 vs. CETYS Mexicali

Sept. 16 at Calexico

Sept. 23 at Mission Bay

Oct. 7 at Imperial

Oct. 14 vs. Palo Verde*

Oct. 21 at Vincent Memorial*

Oct. 27 vs. Calipatria*

All games begin at 7 p.m.

*Denotes Desert League Game