NILAND — Eager Northend residents began to line up some 90 minutes before the start of a back-to-school giveaway, hoping for one or more of the 450 donated backpacks filled with school supplies.

The children present also received free haircuts and shaved ice, all as part of the second annual Free Back to School Backpack and Haircut Drive held at Niland Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, Aug. 13 in collaboration with Calipatria Latin American Club.

“We are giving away a free backpack full of school supplies. It ranges from pre- to seniors in high school, so the supplies differ for each grade,” Brittany Saiza, president of the Niland Chamber of Commerce. “We try to provide as much as possible since school supplies can be expensive.”

For some parents, back-to-school shopping can be a big hit to the pocketbook, especially if there is more than one school-aged child in the household. Jerry Aguilar, 38, arrived early from Calipatria with his two children, Samuel, 10, and Sebastian, 9.

“We are getting ready for school,” Aguilar said. “It’s a big help to be able to get their backpacks and haircuts here.”

Luis Bunales chooses a backpack to give to a child during the second annual Free Back to School Backpack and Haircut Drive on Saturday, Aug. 13, in Niland. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Angie Garcia, president of the Calipatria Latin American Club, took photographs of the students as they enjoyed free haircuts, which were provided by barbers who are part of the newly formed nonprofit organization, Imperial Valley Barbers Association. The association is made up of several barbers from various Imperial Valley barber shops who donate their time and skills to give free haircuts at events such as the backpack giveaway.

The Calipatria Latin American Club, according to Garcia, is an organization whose focus is working “towards promoting education, leadership and cultural diversity in the community.” In 2021, the backpack giveaway was held in Calipatria, where the organization was able to gather 200 backpacks to donate to students. This year, in Niland, more than 450 backpacks were donated for distribution.

“I reached out to local businesses for sponsorship and some of the major contributors were Calipatria State Prison, who donated 100 backpacks, CalEnergy, who donated 100 backpacks, and free shaved ice for everyone participating today,” Niland chamber’s Saiza said. “We want the community to know that there are resources available. We want to tackle the issues that can impede the progress of these kids because these kids are the future.”

Raised in Niland, Saiza remembers attending events in Niland as a child.

Brittany Saiza, president of the Niland Chamber of Commerce, hands a backpack to a child during the second annual Free Back to School Backpack and Haircut Drive on Saturday, Aug. 13, in Niland. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

“I started this because we always had events when I was growing up. My mom is from Niland, and my dad is from Calipatria. We would go out to all the events put on by the chamber,” she said. “As time went on, I noticed Niland changing and there were less events; it got more difficult to do things because of the drug abuse problems in our city and people started moving away.”

Saiza recognizes the importance of engaging the community to take part and become invested in the betterment of their city.

“The earlier (Niland chamber) board anything for the community; they were mostly engaged in bickering and fighting,” Saiza said. “I noticed that what was most neglected were these events that helped the youth stay engaged and avoid drug use and stay in school, so I wanted to build a solid foundation for the children of this city so that there could be a safe space for them to come to. Even if the place is only open once a week, I want them to know they can come here and speak to someone if they have need to.”