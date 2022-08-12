Filing Period Closes for Nov. 8; Some Races Extended

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The filing period for many municipal, school district and special district races closed at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, with several seats being extended to Wednesday, Aug. 17, due to incumbents opting against running for re-election.
CALEXICO CITY COUNCIL (two open seats)
Gerardo “Jerry” Espinoza (pending verification of signatures)
Rosie Arreola Fernandez (incumbent)
Bill Hodge
Gilberto Manzanarez
Blanca Morales
Morris Reisin
Raul Ureña (incumbent)
EL CENTRO CITY COUNCIL (two open seats; extended to 5 p.m. Aug. 17)
Sonia Carter
Jason Jackson (campaign signs are posted, but he has not filed paperwork)
Tomás Oliva (incumbent)
HOLTVILLE CITY COUNCIL (three open seats; extended to 5 p.m. Aug. 17)
Stacy Britschgi
Ross Daniels
Mike Goodsell (incumbent)
John Munger (tentative)
IMPERIAL CITY COUNCIL (three open seats; extended to 5 p.m. Aug. 17)
David Escobar
Luis Garcia
Mark Hammerness
Veronica Harvey
Ida Obeso Martinez
Stacy Mendoza
James Tucker (incumbent)
Ma Elia Valdez
Jaseyny Velazco
BRAWLEY CITY COUNCIL (two open seats; extended to 5 p.m. Aug. 17)
Luke Hamby (incumbent)
Joseph Galvan
John Grass
Ronald Gray III
Gilbert Rebollar
CALIPATRIA CITY COUNCIL (information was not immediately available)
Michael Luellen
WESTMORLAND CITY COUNCIL (three open seats; extended to 5 p.m. Aug. 17)
Ana Beltran (incumbent)
Ray Gutierrez (incumbent)
Stanley Brummet