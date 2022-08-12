en English
X
ar Arabiczh-CN Chinese (Simplified)en Englishko Koreanes Spanish
Home
Community Briefs
In Community Briefs

EL CENTRO: NFL Flag Football Registration Open

on

Registration is open for the city of El Centro’s NFL Flag Football program for children ages 5 to 8 years old.

The program hosts two different age divisions and is accepting only 40 players per division. One division is for 5-6 year-olds, the second if for 7-8 year-olds.

Registration is currently open for El Centro residents. Non-El Centro residents can register starting Aug. 22.

Proof of age is required for registration. Cost is $100 for El Centro residents and $110 for non-El Centro residents.

See also

Children must attend an assessment to be eligible to participate on a team. Both the assessments for 5-6 year-olds and 7-8 year-olds are on Sept. 6 at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Pavilion.

For more information contact the Conrad Harrison Youth Center at 760-337-4570.

Next
Community Invited to Oral History Project Presentation
More Stories
New California State Laws Affect Every-day Life
New State Laws Affect Many Aspects of Every-day Life