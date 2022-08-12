Registration is open for the city of El Centro’s NFL Flag Football program for children ages 5 to 8 years old.

The program hosts two different age divisions and is accepting only 40 players per division. One division is for 5-6 year-olds, the second if for 7-8 year-olds.

Registration is currently open for El Centro residents. Non-El Centro residents can register starting Aug. 22.

Proof of age is required for registration. Cost is $100 for El Centro residents and $110 for non-El Centro residents.

Children must attend an assessment to be eligible to participate on a team. Both the assessments for 5-6 year-olds and 7-8 year-olds are on Sept. 6 at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Pavilion.

For more information contact the Conrad Harrison Youth Center at 760-337-4570.