Ganas.

In the critically acclaimed movie, “Stand and Deliver,” ganas was the mantra

and driving force that propelled children from East L.A. to excel in ways they

had never dreamed possible. Ganas: having the desire to accomplish.

This simple word is the common denominator interwoven throughout the

lives of five highly accomplished lawyers from our Imperial Valley appointed to the bench: Hon. Mariano-Florentino Cuellar (California Supreme Court, retired), Hon. Ruth Bermudez Montenegro (Federal District Court), Hon. Patricia Guerrero (California Court of Appeals, California Supreme Court and recent nominee for Chief Justice of California), Hon. Roger Benitez (Federal District Court, retired) and recent local appointee, Michael Domenzain (Superior Court).

All were products of local high schools, Calexico, Imperial, and El Centro. They all continued their sterling education at Stanford, Yale, UCLA, UC Berkeley, Harvard, Clarion University and Imperial Valley College. They are all one of us, “from the Valley.” At some point in their extraordinary journeys, these jurists were guided along the way by their local teachers, school counselors, and parents who pushed them to the finish line of success.

While we should all take a collective pause and celebrate their extraordinary

accomplishments, we should also commemorate those dedicated teachers and

counselors who may have pushed these judges to succeed. They rarely receive

enough credit for our children’s successes. Teachers and school counselors will

never realize their profound influence on so many of our children. And conversely, those same children will never fully appreciate that same impact on their lives. Take the time to thank your teachers and school counselors.

We should not dwell, however, on their ultimate professional achievements as they rose to the bench. Instead, the focus should be on how they reached the legal profession’s upper echelons — Ganas, their desire to excel. All five used their ability to harness their God-given intellect, clearly recognized their goals, and reached into their lower guts to push themselves upward, never looking down. In sports, fans myopically visualize the end products of those superstars who can dunk, kick, hit, pass or jump. But fans rarely observe the hours of sacrifice, dedication, and the resilience that prepared them for their success in sports. Michael Jordan didn’t just fall out of bed one day and become a great athlete. He dropped out of bed, worked his butt off, and then worked and worked and worked.

The success of these five esteemed judges is not only a reflection of their

drive, but also a reflection of their teachers, counselors, parents, and

mentors, who were undoubtedly part of their impetus. The Imperial Valley

pioneers had the vision of a desert blossoming into a green paradise. Our local

teachers and counselors have a similar vision of the vast potential of our youth, recognizing and nurturing them so their futures can blossom into success.

To Judges Cuellar, Montenegro, Guerrero, Benitez, and Domenzain: Thank you for

your inspiration to our youth.

To our teachers and counselors: Thank you for creating that inspiration.

The great (non-Dodger) baseball player and philosopher Yogi Berra once said: “If you don’t know where you’re going, you won’t get there.” To our Imperial Valley youths with dreams of success: listen to your teachers, parents, and counselors; they will tell you how to get there. And the rest is up to you. And finally, don’t forget: GANAS.

Hon. Poli Flores Jr. is a judge within the Superior Court of California, Imperial County.