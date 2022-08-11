EL CENTRO — Although Imperial County stood at just two confirmed cases of monkeypox as of Thursday, Aug. 11, incidents of the virus are rising exponentially in California, largely concentrated among the substantial gay and bisexual populations in Los Angeles and San Francisco counties.

In California, more than 96 percent of all cases have been contracted by gay or bisexual persons, and more than 98 percent of cases are among men. Nearly 1,100 of the state’s 1,733 cases were in the LA and San Francisco areas, according to the California Department of Public Health.

Both public health and LGBTQ advocates have stressed monkeypox is not a “gay disease” nor is it a sexually transmitted disease, but the close contact that arises from “high-risk” behaviors is contributing to the spread. CDPH defines high-risk behaviors as sexual contact, close contact from hugging, kissing and cuddling, and sharing items such as bedding, towels, and clothing.

Last week, the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center requested a presentation and discussion with Imperial County Health Officer, Dr. Stephen Munday, “to have a more open discussion,” center Chief Executive Officer Rosa Diaz said.

The virtual meeting occurred on Friday, Aug. 5, the same day Imperial County Public Health’s epidemiology department confirmed the Valley’s second case of monkeypox. The first case was confirmed on Aug. 2.

“Although we know that approximately 95 to 98 percent of people being infected in the US is between (men who have sex with men), we don’t want to stigmatize the virus as a gay disease,” Diaz told the Calexico Chronicle after the meeting with Dr. Munday. “We talked about our responsibility in making sure that we be responsible for our behavior(s). Some of the questions that were asked were about how it is transmitted, what are the symptoms, and where can we find treatment.”

A virtual meeting between Imperial County Public Health Officer, Dr. Stephen Munday, the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center and area nonprofits and stakeholders was convened on Friday, Aug. 5, to have an open discussion on monkeypox. | SCREEN CAPTURE

Diaz said she expected more of the gay community to attend the meeting, but “we did have a good number of people from other nonprofits that attended.”

“We will be collaborating with the health department to provide educational information about the virus,” Diaz said on Sunday, Aug. 7. “Other than that, we will continue to bring it up at our support groups and post updates as they come.”

Vaccine in still in relatively short supply throughout the state, but Imperial County is a lot better off than it was prior to Aug. 4, when local doses went from 40 to 140.

Most of the vaccine — 85 doses — has gone to innercare (formerly Clinicas de Salud del Pueblo), which has multiple sites throughout the Valley and “houses programs that serve the higher-risk groups,” Imperial County Public Health Public Information Officer Maria Peinado said in an email.

El Centro Regional Medical Center and Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley each received 25 doses, and five doses stayed with Public Health, according to Peinado.

As of Wednesday morning, Aug. 10, seven doses of vaccine had been administered in Imperial County.

Vials of the JYNNEOS vaccine for monkeypox are shown. | GETTY IMAGES

Fears that escalating cases of monkeypox could stretch thin national supplies of the two-shot Jynneos vaccine, federal officials on Tuesday, Aug. 9, announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s approval of an emergency-use authorization that changes the way the vaccine is dosed, administering one-fifth the normal amount. With that comes a priority to get more vaccine to Los Angeles and San Francisco counties, the Los Angeles Times reported on Tuesday.

“In San Francisco, honestly, it’s a little bit like ‘The Hunger Games’ when it comes to accessing vaccination,” state Sen. Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) said in the Times. “It is heartbreaking.”

Imperial County’s Peinado said the “Public Health Department is currently waiting for guidance from the CDC and CDPH” on the new dosing protocol.

Meanwhile, much is being written about the gay community’s role in the spread of the virus, a scenario not all that different than the feelings of discrimination that arose out of the AIDS epidemic of the early 1980s.

But the role cannot be denied, as multiple advocates and public health officials acknowledge.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious diseases expert with the University of California, San Francisco, told the LA Times on Wednesday that the steep rise in cases in Los Angeles and San Francisco counties appears to coincide at least in part with Pride celebrations, “specifically in gay saunas and at pool parties where there is intimate skin-to-skin contact,” the Times attributed to Chin-Hong.

Pride events in both counties were in mid- to late June, and the incubation period for monkeypox is three to 17 days, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People line up at a monkeypox vaccination site on July 28 in Encino, Calif. | AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Cases in Los Angeles County have more than doubled in the past 10 days to 616 cases, which leads the state, according to the Times. California is still behind New York state in total cases, which leads the nation with more than 2,100 cases.

It’s difficult to say whether any of Imperial County’s monkeypox cases will be attributed to the gay and bisexual community; county Public Health’s Peinado said the Valley is too small to provide demographics the same way CDPH does, and to do so would threaten the privacy of the individuals affected.

Yet the effect on the Imperial Valley LGBTQ community has been of concern for center CEO Diaz, who requested the meeting with Dr. Munday just as the first case was confirmed.

“This is why we as an LGBT center have to provide the message to our consumers who are of the LGBT community who may be looking to hook up online or at bars, or other means,” Diaz told the Calexico Chronicle. “We, as trusted messengers, will remind them that because they are at high risk and practice high-risk behaviors, they need to be careful. Treatment and vaccines are available but best practices are of the essence.”

Marcie Landeros contributed information to this report.