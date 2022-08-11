HOLTVILLE — Plans have been dropped to convert the former United Methodist Church of Holtville into a welcoming center for migrants who have been released from the custody of local immigration officials.

The change of plans has also allowed the United Methodist Church congregation to move forward with the sale of the church property, located at 217 W. Seventh St.

The proposed welcoming center, which would have provided temporary housing and wraparound services for migrants, did not receive the level of support from the community as its proponents had hoped for, said Rev. William Jenkins, executive director of Christ United Methodist Ministry Center of San Diego.

“We got a very unhappy reception in (Holtville),” said Jenkins, who also founded the Safe Harbors Network, a nonprofit dedicated to finding beds for refugees and asylum seekers. “We decided the community didn’t want it.”

Instead, the Christ Ministry Center and its partners have moved forward with its proposed welcoming center at a different facility, whose location Jenkins chose not to disclose other than to say it would be sited in “the desert area.”

“There’s a great need for that area,” he said during a brief phone interview on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

Attempts to reach Methodist church officials in Brawley and Calexico to inquire about their potential involvement with the relocated migrant welcoming center did not elicit any responses.

The Methodist church parsonage located at 225 W. Seventh St. in Holtville is currently unoccupied and listed for sale along with the adjacent church grounds. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

The migrant welcome center in Holtville was initially proposed in June 2021 to assist asylum seekers who were being processed and released by immigration officials into the county from the Calexico East Port of Entry, the South District of the California-Pacific Conference of the United Methodist Church had announced at the time.

The closed Methodist church has sat largely unused since March 2021, when it reverted to the possession of the South District following the settlement of a county Superior Court lawsuit.

The South District’s lawsuit against the Holtville congregation alleged that the local congregation had not done enough to minister to the city’s large Hispanic population. The district had reached that determination after six years of assessments, meetings and correspondence among parties, the lawsuit stated.

Yet, the presiding judge in the case did not rule on the merit of that allegation. Rather, Judge Jeffrey B. Jones determined that the church property belonged to the South District because of the corporate contracts binding the Holtville congregation to the rules and regulations of its parent corporation.

In July 2021, a South District official shared a livestreamed video on Facebook indicating that supplies, such as bunk beds, had been delivered to the Seventh Street church facility as part of the welcoming center’s preparation.

Even so, Rev. Paige Eaves, a South District assistant director, acknowledged in her video at the time that the site was a long way off from welcoming people.

That anticipated delay appeared to have stemmed partly from United Methodist Church (UMC) officials’ attempt to determine whether its welcome center proposal was permissible under the city’s ordinances.

The UMC congregation was within its right to use the church facility as temporary, and not permanent, housing, City Manager Nick Wells previously told this publication.

Nonetheless, some of the proposed welcoming center’s features were not permitted in that residential zone, Wells said in an email on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

“During the last communication the City had with UMC officials as to what potential best use the property has, it was suggested that the property and current building was/is really best suited for its original purpose: solely as a community-based house of worship,” Wells said.

Around the time that the welcome center was initially proposed, then-Mayor Mike Goodsell indicated that he viewed the proposal as an act of overreach by corporate Methodist officials who were based outside of the county.

Goodsell also indicated at the time, in a written statement he provided this newspaper, that Holtville residents had been expressing concerns to the City Council about the housing of migrants at the Ramada by Wyndham Hotel at the Barbara Worth Country Club, located on county land near Holtville.

A better place to house the migrants instead of the proposed welcome center, Goodsell had previously said, would have been the existing immigration detention center near the Calexico East Port of Entry, the Imperial Regional Detention Facility.

Although City Manager Wells did not respond to a question on Tuesday about whether he thinks the city’s lack of formal support may have played a part in the church’s ultimate decision to not move forward with its plans, Rev. Jenkins characterized UMC’s dealings with the city as “inhospitable.”

The closed United Methodist Church of Holtville located at 217 W. Seventh St. is currently listed for sale along with an adjacent parsonage. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

Several years ago, the United Methodist Church had also attempted to establish a temporary shelter for migrants at the First United Methodist Church in El Centro, said City Manager Marcela Piedra.

At the invitation of church representatives, city staff had visited the facility and noted improvements to shower/restroom and sleeping areas that would be required, Piedra said in an email on Tuesday, Aug. 9.

“The City required that the Methodist Church submit an application for a temporary use permit to allow for the temporary shelter,” she said.

Ultimately, Methodist church officials did not submit a temporary use permit application. Nor have they reached out recently to the city about establishing a temporary housing facility, such as a welcoming center, at their site.

Now, with the abandonment of the proposal to establish a migrant welcome center at the closed Holtville church, Methodist officials are looking to sell the church, along with an adjacent parsonage, located at 225 W. Seventh St.

As part of the properties’ sale, an appointment-only open house was hosted on Saturday, Aug. 6.

According to third-hand information he had received, the open house appeared to have attracted slight attention, said Don Brock, a former member of the United Methodist Church of Holtville congregation.

The sale of the church and adjacent parsonage appeared to have been announced in late July, according to information Brock provided to this newspaper.

“It’s not often you have a small church for sale in a small town,” Brock said during a phone interview on Aug. 9.

Following the closure of the Methodist church in Holtville, its former congregation of a couple dozen members went on to incorporate as the First Church of Holtville. The congregation is in no position to purchase the Methodist church properties at their currently listed price.

“We don’t have that money to lay out,” Brock said.

Even before the Holtville church’s closure, its congregation had unsuccessfully requested permission to continue to use the Methodist church to host its monthly humanitarian food distribution events.

Those events provide U.S. Department of Agriculture supplemental food commodities to hundreds of community members through a partnership with the Imperial Valley Food Bank.

What’s just as troubling about the whole turn of events is the fact that the Holtville church’s property had been bought and paid for by locals over the past 100-plus years only to be seized by South District officials, Brock said.

“We’re so disgusted with the whole thing,” he said.

The combined properties are selling together for a price of $750,000, according to a real estate announcement produced by the Placentia-based office of Impact Properties.

Rev. Eaves, the South District assistant director who attends to the district’s new ministry and property development strategies, is the Impact Properties Realtor listed as the point of contact for parties interested in potentially purchasing the church and unoccupied parsonage.

“Buy together to have the perfect set-up for your growing congregation and your pastor,” the Impact Properties flyer states.

Those interested in inquiring about the property are encouraged to contact Eaves at paige@impactprop.com