MEGAN JONES VIDEOS AND PHOTOS

HOLTVILLE — Calexico’s Break from Society celebrated the release of its 2005 self-titled album to digital platforms with a mini-festival of sorts, featuring several bands, a DJ, vendors and food, all at Hot Rods & Beer’s outdoor area on Friday night, Aug. 5.

Featured acts included professional skateboarder Tommy Sandoval opening up, spinning a set of reggae as DJ Roots Dr., a set from Santa Calecia Music Club, which is fronted by Break from Society’s bassist, Roger Rascon, and Coachella’s Blue Sun.

Guitarist and singer Madison Ebersole (left) and bassist Erik Ebersole of Coachella’s Blue Sun perform during a record re-release party for Break from Society at Hot Rods & Beer in Holtville on Friday, Aug. 5. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO