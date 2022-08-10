SACRAMENTO — California Supreme Court Associate Justice Patricia Guerrero was nominated by Gov. Newsom on Wednesday, Aug. 10, to serve as the state’s next chief justice after Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye finishes out her term on Jan. 2, 2023.

A native of the Imperial Valley, Guerrero graduated from Imperial High School. Justice Guerrero was the first Latina to serve on the California Supreme Court and, if confirmed, will be the first Latina to serve as California’s Chief Justice.

“A first-generation Californian from the Imperial Valley, Justice Guerrero broke barriers as California’s first Latina Supreme Court Justice, enriching our state’s highest court with her insights and deep understanding of the real-world impacts of the Court’s decisions in the lives of everyday Californians,” Newsom said in a press release. “I thank Justice Guerrero for her willingness to step into this role and am confident that the people of California will continue to be well served by her leadership for years to come.

“Justice Guerrero has established herself as a widely respected jurist with a formidable intellect and command of the law and deep commitment to equal justice and public service,” stated Newsom.

Raised by immigrant parents from Mexico, Guerrero began working in a grocery store at the age of 16 and graduated as co-valedictorian of Imperial High in 1990. She continued working to help pay for her education while attending the University of California, Berkeley and Stanford Law School, where she earned a Juris Doctor degree. Guerrero was active in the Latino Law Students Association and helped fellow students at the recruitment and retention center, according to previous reports.

“I am humbled by this nomination to lead our state’s Supreme Court and thank the Governor for entrusting me with this honor,” stated Justice Guerrero, who was sworn in to the California Supreme Court by Newsom earlier this year. “If confirmed, I look forward to continuing the strides the Court has made under Chief Justice Cantil-Sakauye to expand equal access to justice and create a fairer justice system for all Californians.”

Before joining the Supreme Court, Justice Guerrero, age 50, of Coronado, had previously served as an Associate Justice at the Fourth District Court of Appeal, Division One since 2017. In the role, she has authored numerous opinions to protect the rights of consumers and individuals, while also ensuring that defendants’ constitutional rights are protected and that all parties, including the government, are treated fairly and consistent with the rule of law.

Prior to her appointment to the Fourth District Court of Appeal, Justice Guerrero served as a judge at the San Diego County Superior Court from 2013 to 2017 and was supervising judge for the Family Law Division at the Court in 2017. Justice Guerrero was hired as an Associate at Latham & Watkins and became a Partner in 2006. She served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney at the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Southern District of California from 2002 to 2003.

Guerrero has contributed many hours of pro bono work, including as a member of the Advisory Board of the Immigration Justice Project, to promote due process and access to justice at all levels of the immigration and appellate court system. She has assisted clients on a pro bono basis in immigration matters, including asylum applications and protecting vulnerable families by litigating compliance with fair housing laws. The chief justice of the California Supreme Court named her to the Blue Ribbon Commission on the Future of the California Bar Exam and Justice Guerrero has been active in the chief’s “Judges in the Classroom” civics program.

“This is truly an exceptional and historic day for the people of California and for the justice system. Justice Guerrero is an outstanding choice to lead our court system. This includes chairing the work of the California Supreme Court in reviewing the landscape of thousands of legal opinions across the state and ensuring that the development of the law is consistent with the statutory and Constitutional mandates that govern our state,” said retired California Supreme Court Justice Carlos R. Moreno in a release. “Justice Guerrero’s inspiring nomination demonstrates that, regardless of humble beginnings, hard work and commitment to one’s values can lead to the fulfillment of the true American dream.”

Justice Guerrero’s nomination must be submitted to the State Bar’s Commission on Judicial Nominees Evaluation and confirmed by the Commission on Judicial Appointments. The Commission on Judicial Appointments consists of Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, Attorney General Rob Bonta and Senior Presiding Justice of the state Court of Appeal Manuel Ramirez. The nomination of Justice Guerrero as Chief Justice must also be confirmed by the voters in the Nov. 8 general election.