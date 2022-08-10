CALEXICO — Motorists are being advised to expect delays while traveling on Imperial Avenue southbound of Highway 98 because of street paving taking place on Thursday, Aug. 11 and Friday, Aug. 12.

The street paving project will also temporarily prevent motorists from turning either east or west from all Imperial Avenue intersections southbound of Highway 98 except for at Grant and Fifth streets, the Calexico Police Department reported.

The traffic signals at both Grant and Fifth streets will be used to control the flow of traffic, the department reported.

To avoid the traffic delays, motorists are being advised to use Cesar Chavez Boulevard to access either Grant or Fifth streets to reach points west of Imperial Avenue.

Motorists can also turn east from Imperial Avenue onto Highway 98 to access points east of Imperial Avenue.

Interim Police Chief Jesus Serrano said the Police Department has seen an increase of traffic accidents and violations as a result of the ongoing street improvement project.

“(Motorists) need to follow the rules and regulations,” Serrano said during a presentation at the City Council’s special meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 10. “But they also need to be patient.”

Additionally, eastbound Second Street from east of the port of entry to east of Imperial Avenue will be closed to through traffic. Motorists exiting the port of entry or travelling southbound on Imperial Avenue will only be permitted to turn west on Second Street.