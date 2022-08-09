EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Board of Supervisors appointed Sarah Enz as the public administrator/guardian/conservator/Area Agency on Aging director on July 26.

Prior to her appointment, Enz served as the acting public administrator since the retirement of then-Public Administrator Rosie Blankenship. Enz worked under Blankenship as the assistant public administrator where she successfully applied for and received various grants to initiate a Homeless Targeted Case Management program that is now in its third year of operation.

Additionally, Enz fostered productive working relationships with the Department of Social Services, Adult Protective Services, and the Sheriff’s/Coroner’s Office to improve services provided by the PA/AAA. Before joining the public sector, she worked in the private legal field for 16 years.

“As the county’s public administrator and all the duties that fall under her purview, Ms. Enz, and her staff, have demonstrated passion and commitment in ensuring services and advocacy are provided for our county’s most vulnerable residents: adults with disabilities, senior citizens, and deceased indigents,” stated Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Jesus Eduardo Escobar. “Ms. Enz has a passion for helping our most vulnerable populations by understanding the importance of providing clarity, lessening the confusions during times of hardship and distress, and providing support when needed for families of our county.”

As public administrator/conservator/guardian/AAA director, Enz is responsible for investigating and administering estate of persons who die with no will or without an appropriate person willing or able to act as administrator. She will also act as the legally appointed guardian or conservator for persons found by the Superior Court to be unable to properly care for themselves or their finances or who cannot resist undue influence or fraud.

Also, she will also administer the indigent burial/cremation program, a program designed to help families who are financially unable to pay for a funeral when the responsibility for disposition becomes the duty of the county of Imperial.

As the AAA director, Enz will oversee the AAA in its mission to protect, assist, and advocate for seniors by coordinating community-based services to maintain their independence at home. Services under the AAA include the Senior Nutrition Program, insurance counseling, information and assistance, legal assistance, in-home respite care, the office of the Long-Term Care Ombudsman, and senior healthcare.

“After two years working in the capacity of the acting Public Administrator, I am honored and eager to continue serving our community as the appointed Public Administrator/Guardian/Conservator/AAA Director for our county,” added Enz.

Enz holds a juris doctorate degree from Northwestern California University School of Law. She is happily married with two daughters, a lifelong resident of Holtville, and a member of various local boards and clubs, including the Imperial Breakfast Rotary, Soroptomist International of El Centro, and Holtville Shine clubs.

To learn more about the duties and programs of the Imperial County Public Administrator/Guardian/Conservator and Area Agency on Aging, visit www.AAA24.org or call 442-265-7000.