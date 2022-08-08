Laughs Against Leukemia Raises $2.5K

EL CENTRO — Wasupwu Comedy raised $2,500 during a comedy show to help with medical expenses for local comic Jesus “Lil’ Bit” Piña’s 15-year-old son, Travis, who had been diagnosed with leukemia over the summer.

The show was sold out, bringing in more than 140 people from all corners of the Valley to El Centro’s Ricochet R/C Raceway on Saturday night, Aug. 6 to laugh a little despite the seriousness of the cause.

Travis himself couldn’t be present at the fundraiser as he was admitted to Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego. But he was able to video chat with the audience briefly, quietly saying a simple, “I don’t know you, but thank you so much.”

Travis’ father, Lil’ Bit, was present on his behalf and delivered a poignant albeit humorous message in an interview before the show.

“Before, when I would see those Saint Jude’s commercials with the kids and the sad music, I would change the channel real fast, because it was sad … Now, I know how necessary it is. This can happen to anyone,” Lil’ Bit said.

More than 140 people from across the Imperial Valley came to the Wasupwu Comedy Show to raise money for Travis Piña’s leukemia treatment on Saturday, Aug 6. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Travis was diagnosed on July 1, specifically with acute myeloid leukemia, which is a cancer that starts in the blood-forming cells of the bone marrow. Leukemia cells also can build up to the point where the cancer can spill into the bloodstream and spread to other organs. Acute cancers can move faster and more aggressively without intervention.

Upon hearing of Travis’ diagnosis, Wasupwu Comedy owner and Chief Executive Officer Juan Molina immediately began to plan the fundraiser, knowing that his friend and long-standing comic for his company was going to need some help.

“Wasupwu Comedy does fundraisers for events all the time, so when I heard Travis was sick, I knew what I needed to do … We were able to get this show put together for Travis and Lil’ Bit in just three weeks,” Molina said.

The event was hosted Hector “Hekdogg” Castaneda, and featured comics Jesse Enriquez, Raul Villasenor, Stephen Elmore, Rail Cordova as “La Chata,” Clara Olivas, Gerardo Venegas, Fabian “El Cochi” Quirarte, Ruben Castaneda, Bill Hodge, and Henry Martinez.

After the comics were done performing, the show concluded with music from the bands Lock-N-Load and OCD Rock, which featured several of the comics, including Lil’ Bit.

In addition to the performers, the fundraiser also brought out community officials, including representatives from the Brawley Union School District, where Lil’ Bit is employed as a school bus driver, and El Centro Mayor Tomas Oliva.

“When I heard there was a fundraiser to help a young man battling cancer, I knew I wanted to be a part of it,” Oliva said. “With the economy and inflation the way it is, there is less money to share so thank you for coming to help someone you may not know.”

While it is still too soon to know the exact cost that Travis’ treatment will end up being, it is clear that it will be a continuing struggle for the Piña family, even with the help of insurance.

Acute myeloid leukemia is one of the more expensive cancers; costs in the first year can be more than $182,000 and an additional $21,000 every year after for continuing treatment, according to Acute Myeloid Leukemia News.

While Lil’ Bit said the doctors have high hopes for Travis’ recovery, Brawley Union High School District Trustee and Rosendo “Rusty” Garcia reminded those in attendance that the Piña family’s battle is a marathon not a sprint, and they will need continuing support.

Garcia spoke candidly to the crowd, sharing his own life experience after losing a child to cancer several years ago.

“The Piña family will need help with money yes, but they will need more than that. They will need your support, your empathy, and your love,” Garcia said.