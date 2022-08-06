en English
Westbound Interstate 8 near the Jaime Obeso Sunbeam Rest Area near Seeley was the site of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian who reportedly walked in front of a westbound box truck on Friday, Aug. 5. | GOOGLE MAP IMAGE
Pedestrian Killed on I-8 Near Seeley Rest Area

SEELEY — A 57-year-old male pedestrian was struck and killed on Interstate 8 on Friday afternoon when he apparently walked onto the freeway and into the path of a truck, authorities say.

The incident occurred at 1:23 p.m. near the Jaime Obeso Sunbeam Rest Area, when the 57-year-old was apparently on the right side shoulder of the westbound lanes of the interstate when he entered into the path of the box truck driven by 27-year-old Luis Alonso Miramontes-Marquez, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The Imperial County Coroner’s Office took possession of the deceased male, whose name will be released pending family notification.

The incident remains under investigation, according to the Highway Patrol.

No further information was immediately available.

The red pin shows the site of the Jaime Obeso Sunbeam Rest Area near Seeley near where a fatal accident occurred on Friday, Aug. 5. | GOOGLE IMAGE
