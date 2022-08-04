Poop Plant Offers Peek into Pandemic

CALEXICO — For the men and women at Calexico’s wastewater treatment plant, poop is money, plant supervisor and chief operator Arturo Estrada said.

“This is our livelihood, this is our career,” Estrada explained when asked about the “messy parts” of the job. “We didn’t chose it; it chose us.”

Yet poop is more than money; it’s a snapshot of COVID-19 in the community, and Calexico is the only wastewater treatment plant in Imperial County sampling its poop.

For nearly a year, what’s being flushed down Calexico’s toilets has been an important tool in the California Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 surveillance program.

Untreated waste — specifically fecal matter — has become a piece of an overall picture of coronavirus in a community, combining traditional test results reported to local public health departments and the specimens from more than 30 wastewater treatment plants throughout the state.

Calexico has especially been a hotspot in COVID infections since the start of the pandemic, and Estrada said his plant was selected due to the high number of Mexicali residents that come to the city, like for holidays such as Thanksgiving, where spikes in infections can be reflected in the “influent,” which is a more genteel word for poop.

“We’ve always been considered to have a high rate (of COVID) because we have a lot of transients that come in on a daily basis. They use our services, our restaurants, whatever. They go to our burger places, whatever. And everything comes into (the sewer facility),” said Estrada, a 41-year plant employee.

While it’s a lot more complex than that, recently the process was seen playing out firsthand, from collection of the specimens, to the data being posted online, as COVID-19 seemed to be working its way downward from a recent spike.

Calexico wastewater treatment plant senior operator Jesus Marquez explains how the plant’s “24-hour composite sampler” works. On July 26, he was taking samples to send to the state Department of Public Health as part of a COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

The Process

Each Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday morning since September, operators at the Calexico wastewater treatment plant have been taking what is called “24-hour composite samples” of untreated influent, packaging the sample and shipping it off in dry ice to be analyzed by a state Public Health lab.

Thick with humidity, and in the high 80s and quickly rising on Tuesday, July 26, Jesus Marquez and Ivan Jo head toward the sample source; Jo in a golf cart carrying the collection supplies and Marquez on foot.

It’s 7:45 a.m. Marquez, a senior operator who has been at the Calexico sewer plant for more than 31 years, doesn’t often collect the sample but he’s entertaining guests (the Calexico Chronicle). Jo, who has been an operator for four years, observes, ready to assist.

Twenty-four containers on an automated and timed carousel grab samples from the untreated “influent” coming into the Calexico wastewater treatment plant on July 26. The samples are mixed to take a 24-hour composite of the COVID-19 levels in the community contained within fecal matter. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Collecting the specimens isn’t quite as “messy” as one might think. Nothing is getting dipped into something, and frankly, if Marquez wasn’t wearing gloves, he likely wouldn’t even need to wash his hands. And by the way, it does not smell bad.

The 24-hour composite sampler is a self-contained unit, which was in place for state wastewater testing before the COVID project came around. A carousel of containers automatically receives a burst of influent every hour; as the day progresses, the carousel turns taking a sample from each of the day’s 24 hours.

“Each bottle is one hour and represents one sample,” Jo said.

Twenty-four specimens are emptied by Marquez into one clean jug sitting in the back of the golf cart, ready to be taken to the small lab inside the Calexico plant’s main office by Jo. This whole process really only takes one person.

This is where lab technician Brenda Garcia takes over, transferring the contents of the jug into beakers that are agitated on an automatic stirring surface. She then pours the influent from the beaker into three labeled vials to be packaged for transport.

The samples are “temperature dependent,” Garcia said, adding they have to arrive at 4 degrees Celsius (39.2 degrees Fahrenheit), plus or minus 2 degrees. Thus the need for the dry ice, much like COVID vaccine is delivered.

A few forms are filled out, such as date and time and number of samples. Everything is packaged and off it goes.

Posting the Results

The COVID-19 data posted by the Imperial County Public Health Department each Tuesday is the result of traditional testing methods of people who suspected they had COVID and were tested in those ways that are still reported to the health officials. Those tests are on average about two weeks behind.

What is tested in Calexico each Monday through Wednesday is posted almost exactly one week after the sample is taken. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, the state’s wastewater surveillance dashboard showed results from Wednesday, July 27.

Calexico wastewater treatment plant lab technician Brenda Garcia pours “influent,” essentially fecal matter, from a stirred sample into a small container, which will then be divided into even smaller units to be packaged and sent to the state to test COVID-19 levels. These samples were taken on July 26. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

The difficult part is knowing what the sample means in context. It’s easy to see that according to wastewater surveillance, Calexico has been on a steep decline since July 20, but the data is for concentration in the influent and cannot pinpoint individual numbers of people.

What it does, though, is it captures a fairly realistic picture for scientists and health professionals about how much COVID is in the community. Traditional testing never captures the asymptotic people who never bothered to get tested or those who home test, or like Estrada said, the infected transient population coming back and forth from Mexicali or anywhere for that matter.

Untreated wastewater from the Calexico wastewater treatment plant is ready to be packaged in dry ice to be shipped to the state Department of Public Health as part of a COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

“Wastewater surveillance provides an opportunity to understand COVID-19 community activity that is not impacted by testing access, utilization, or home antigen tests,” a California Department of Public Health spokesperson said via email.

It’s not perfect, however.

“Wastewater surveillance for SARS-CoV-2 monitoring is a newer surveillance mechanism that uses testing of environmental samples as a proxy for community transmission,” the spokesperson said. “It is not a direct measure of disease, and there are many environmental, population, and laboratory factors that influence signals detected in wastewater, and data should be interpreted with caution.”

How Calexico Got Involved

Senior operator Estrada said the Imperial County Public Health Department contacted the Calexico city manager’s office last fall, and soon after, the testing began.

According to county Public Health, a testing program was in place between the state Department of Public Health and the State Water Resources Control Board involving five facilities, in Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, and San Francisco counties.

That program was out of a lab from University of California Berkeley, the state spokesperson said.

“The thought was conducting wastewater surveillance for SARS-CoV-2 could be a very useful tool for human COVID-19 surveillance, especially for situational awareness, situational forecasting, and potentially for monitoring of variants,” Jeff Lamoure, deputy director for Imperial County Environmental Health, said in an email.

Calexico wastewater treatment plant lab technician Brenda Garcia packages “influent” samples that will be shipped to the state Department of Public Health as part of a COVID-19 wastewater surveillance program. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

“The Public Health Department was contacted by CDPH and was advised of a funding opportunity through CDC to conduct SARS-CoV-2 surveillance. As part of the new grant cycle, CDPH wanted to expand the wastewater surveillance project to include a site in Imperial County,” Lamoure stated. “It was our belief the City of Calexico’s wastewater treatment facility would be a key site to add to CDPH’s wastewater SARS-CoV-2 surveillance project due to the trans-border relationship between Calexico and Mexicali.”

A cold shipping box that will be used to send “influent,” or fecal matter, samples from the Calexico wastewater treatment plant to the California Department of Public Health to analyze for the concentration of COVID-19 is shown. Filled with dry ice before making the trip, this box was packing samples from Tuesday, July 26. Calexico plant operators and lab technicians take and prepare samples every Monday through Wednesday. | CAMILO GARCIA JR. PHOTO

Sample collection started on Sept. 19, 2021, Lamoure said. Calexico operators Estrada and Marquez said during the course of collection, they went from sending samples to UC Berkley, to sending two sets of samples out: one to Berkeley and one to CDPH labs. Now, Calexico only sends its specimens to CDPH.

The grant that made Calexico’s participation possible is funded through July 2023, according to Lamoure. It wasn’t immediately known if Calexico will stop at that point; Estrada has no idea.

The hope is that such surveillance would no longer be necessary next summer. No matter where the program stands then, Estrada and Marquez, through their gruff exteriors, feel pretty good about having participated.

“This pandemic, it’s not something that’s just affecting the Imperial Valley, this is worldwide, nationwide … so anything that we can contribute ourselves, we are going to do,” Estrada said. “We also have our own families that we go home to, you know. We want to protect our own families as much as we can with stuff like this.”

“I think everybody, every operator here feels that way (proud of participating) because we help the community,” Marquez said. “Everybody takes pride in helping …”

Unprompted, Estrada had a few words of caution for the public.

“I know that everybody’s tired of … ‘oh, it’s a pandemic,’ and they don’t want to hear about it anymore. Because whichever way they were affected, whether it be their business or job, you know, stuff like this, but I think the pandemic’s not gonna leave,” Estrada said. “It’s the person that has to do certain things in their life to make sure that they don’t get affected.”