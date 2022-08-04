Break from Society Marks its Digital Debut

Break from Society performs | MEGAN JONES VIDEO

CALEXICO — Guitarist and singer Marc Muñoz insists there was no real break from his reggae band, Break from Society; rather, life happens and the group hit pause.

“The band never really stopped playing and I never really stopped playing music,” the Calexico native said recently. “We just kind of set it aside for a while, had other obligations. I started a family and (had) children and our bass player, Shamu (Victor Navarro of Calexico), he started playing with (San Diego reggae group) Tribal Seeds.”

In the period between attending University of California, Santa Cruz, and playing a handful of gigs in the boardwalk clubs there with his cousin and drummer, George Flores, also of Calexico, Muñoz became a teacher at the Imperial County Office of Education.

Break from Society’s Marc Muñoz sings during a recent rehearsal in Calexico as they prepare for an upcoming show. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

The band and its collection of material languished on the backburner, much of it becoming unavailable with time and technology. CDs and cassettes mostly gave way to steaming content, and Muñoz set about digitizing the band’s 2005 self-titled album.

“In 2020, I had been sitting on all this material and I just had time on my hands, and I just decided (to go) through the catalog and work stuff out, and before you know it, we started recording tracks and I said, ‘well, let’s just finish the whole album and release it,’” said Muñoz, who along with Flores is joined by Roger Rascón of Calexico on bass. He still considers Shamu part of the band.

While Muñoz had amassed quite a bit of material, early high school recordings and more, he focused on the re-mixing and remastering of “Break from Society’s” 14 original songs, adding two additional unreleased tracks.

Break from Society is now celebrating the album’s availability on most streaming services with a full-blown record release party on Friday night, Aug. 5, at Hot Rods & Beer in Holtville, featuring opening acts, food, vendors, and a car show; it’s more of an experience than a concert.

“We’re trying to make it like a festival-style and have other groups there, and really focus on … like reggae and punk and other acts like that,” Muñoz said.

Break from Society bassist Rascón will have a second band performing, Santa Calecia Music Club, and pro skater Tommy Sandoval will be there as DJ Roots Dr., spinning reggae, as well as a band from Coachella called Blue Sun performing.

Muñoz added that about eight vendors will be on hand, from skate shops to clothing companies, all local.

“We really wanted to make it like a community thing in the Valley, people that are all kind of doing the same thing, in the trenches and have a love for some type of art or music and they keep doing what they’re doing, and we just wanted to have like one place to bring it all together,” he said.

Break from Society’s “Break from Society”

The newest member of Calexico’s Break from Society, bassist Roger Rascón, rehearses recently. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

For the band, the decision to work on digitizing “Break from Society” first made sense, although Muñoz added he will continue working backward on remixing old material.

Drummer Flores said the full-length is important for many reasons, indicating it was a document of different periods in the band’s life “compiled into one album.”

“That was recorded up until like 2005. It took us a while to compile that amount of music. So that was stretched out over a couple of years of recording. We recorded some stuff in Mexicali and then we recorded some stuff at Santa Cruz, and then whenever we’d come down here for like, let’s say, the holidays, we probably recorded some stuff, too,” said Flores, who was also living in Santa Cruz while Muñoz was in college.

And, frankly, the band wanted their document to sound better, like Muñoz dreamed and intended as the principal songwriter.

“We were never really happy with the old recordings because, you know, it was all DIY from the beginning. I recorded all the music back then,” he said. “But you know, recording music, obviously it takes money, and so money was always an issue. So now, 10 years later, technology is advanced where you can do stuff that would take a whole recording studio to do, (now) you could do it on your laptop.”

Muñoz set out to take apart the first album and piece it back together again. He learned the digital tools and recorded and mixed the album, but he sent out the mixes to be mastered at a well-known Washington, D.C. studio, Lion and Fox Recording Studios.

“Lion (and) Fox does recording for all these reggae guys from back in the day, like Gregory Isaacs (“Night Nurse”) and probably Black Uhuru,” Muñoz said. “They recorded probably any reggae band from like the ’80s and ’90s on.”

Now is the time to showcase the music, Flores said, and the band’s relationship with Hot Rods & Beer affords that.

“John, he’s the manager for Hot Rods, and we were playing for his bar a couple years back almost every weekend,” he said. “So it’s gonna be good to be back there and just to finally be able to celebrate the music and have some of the younger listeners, you know, find out about our band for the first time.”

Drummer George Flores keeps the beat while rehearsing with his band, Break from Society, in Calexico. | MEGAN JONES PHOTO

Back in the Day and Beyond

It’s been a lengthy history for the band, founded by Muñoz, with Flores and others along the way. Break from Society was a solid unit for years with Shamu on the bass, and there’s still much music from that period yet to be released.

“I’m basically trying to put out all the music that I have written over the years, you know. I’ve had multiple CDs and I’ve never actually released them legitimately,” Muñoz said.

“Down in Calecia” | COURTESY OF JAKE SHIPMAN

“So I’m gonna release our high school album. I’m gonna release our original demos that we did back in the day. There’s another album after this one that I’m gonna release that has some tracks that we did in 2002,” he added. “And there’s some pretty popular tracks I have, ‘Down in Calecia,’; it’s one of our most recognizable songs and those have never been officially released. So I’m going to make that into another EP. So I have several little albums that I’m going to be working on. Pretty soon, hopefully this year.”

There is a future for Break from the Society that includes new music and more shows, when it comes is something Muñoz is still considering.

“We’re just gonna play it by ear at this point, you know, just trying to play locally,” he said. “Everybody works; they’ve got jobs around here, so it’s kind of hard to go out of town.”

Break from Society does have a show coming up in Palm Desert, Muñoz said, “but we’re just kind of trying to stay local for right now and do the whole social media thing and do videos and maybe work on new material.”

Muñoz said he’s got an album’s worth of new songs, “I just need to, you know, sit down and get all our stuff together and sit down and record it.”

For Flores, he would love to hit the road a bit.

“I would love to go back to Santa Cruz, play some of the local venues, the Catalyst (Club), Moe’s Alley, or something like that. San Diego. We would love to play San Diego … just to get out a bit,” he said. “I would just like to get our name established to where if we wanted to play somewhere, it wouldn’t be it wouldn’t be that hard.”