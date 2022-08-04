HOLTVILLE — The Imperial Valley 9/11 Stair Climb Committee announced that Holtville Fire Chief Alex Silva would be the keynote speaker for the ninth annual Imperial Valley 9/11 Memorial Event and Stair Climb.

On the morning of Tuesday September 11, 2001, a series of four coordinated suicide terrorist attacks carried out by the militant Islamic extremist network al-Qaeda against the United States, which involved 19 terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners mid-flight while traveling from the northeastern U.S. to California.

The hijackers successfully crashed the two planes into the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, and the third plane into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. The fourth plane was intended to hit a federal government building in Washington, D.C., but instead crashed down in a field outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania following a passenger revolt that foiled the attack.

The 9/11 Memorial Event and Stair Climb aims memorializes those brave individuals who in the immediate aftermath of these attacks, gave their own lives to help save the lives of the victims of the attacks, which left 2,996 dead.

“Having experienced 9/11, being asked to speak it’s a huge honor … it just brings a little more to home, and I am extremely honored to be asked to speak,” Silva said in an interview on Tuesday, Aug 2.

Imperial City Council member and member of the Imperial Valley 9/11 Stair Climb Committee member Robert Amparano requests a sponsorship from the Board of Supervisors on July 25. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

Silva is an accomplished firefighter with more than 30 years’ experience and is one of three “strike team” commanders in Imperial County, meaning that he commands one of the three teams in Imperial County who travel to support other fire departments in the state.

Additionally, Silva functions as the Imperial Valley Emergency Communications’ Coordinator, a role which has him coordinating with emergency service groups outside of Imperial County to support efforts within the county in the event of a local emergency.

“Fire Chief Alex Silva of the Holtville Fire Department has been a staple in the Imperial Valley fire community for many years. Chief Silva’s experience spans over 30 years of dedicated service and is well respected amongst the fire and law enforcement communities,” the Imperial Valley 9/11 Stair Climb Committee said in email statement on Wednesday, Aug 3.

“The Imperial Valley 9/11 Memorial & Stair Climb Committee is honored to welcome Fire Chief Alex Silva as our Keynote Speaker for this year’s memorial stair climb event on Saturday, September 10, 2022.”

The Stair Climb

The Stair Climb will begin at 8 p.m. on Sept 10 at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds and will feature participants who climbs or walks the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center carrying the name and photo of a fallen hero to symbolically complete their climb.

Robert Amparano, Imperial City Council member and member of the Imperial Valley 9/11 Stair Climb Committee, stressed the fact that this event is not a race but an opportunity to memorialize the fallen, so participants of all different ages and physical capabilities are encouraged to attend. He said this during the July 25 Holtville City Council meeting, where he also announced Silva would be the keynote speaker.

Imperial County District 1 Supervisor Jesus Escobar shares his memories of the 9/11 attack during the Board of Supervisors on July 25. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

The Stair Climb registration fee is $25 per person until Sept. 9 but increases to $35 per person on the day of the event. Participation also comes with a commemorative t-shirt, but to receive it on the day of the Stair Climb a participant has to be registered by Aug. 26.

In addition to the registration fees for participating in the event, the Imperial Valley 9/11 Stair Climb Committee is offering different levels of sponsorships for the event, the costs of which reflect different numbers relating to the event.

The lowest sponsorship level costs $343, which is the same number of firefighters who lost their lives during 9/11. The second level is set at $413, which represents the number of first responders who lost their lives during 9/11 in total.

Imperial Valley 9/11 Stair Climb Committee members Matthew Zinn (left) and Tiffinie Macias (right) sit in support of Imperial City Council member and member of the Imperial Valley 9/11 Stair Climb Committee Robert Amparano’s presentation to the Board of Supervisors on July 25. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

The third level of sponsorship represents the date of the tragic event, $911, while the fourth and highest level of sponsorship is representing the year that 9/11 occurred, costing $2,001.

On July 26, the Imperial County Board of Supervisors heard a request from the Imperial Valley 9/11 Stair Climb Committee for an event sponsorship, prompting all five of the supervisors to each pledge $2,001 from their discretionary funds, totaling in $10,005.

“I think we all remember where we were when 9/11 occurred … It is so important that we remember those fallen heroes,” Imperial County District 1 Supervisor Jesus Escobar said.

Money raised from the Stair Climb goes toward the programs of the FDNY Counseling Services Unit and the programs of the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, which support the families of the nation’s fallen firefighters, as well as building a 9/11 memorial at the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds.

“They are going to open the track for anyone who doesn’t feel comfortable climbing stairs … There will food vendors, activities, and fireworks. It’s going to be a great event,” Amparano said.