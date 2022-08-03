Cops, Community Meet at National Night Out

EL CENTRO — Blue and red lights flashed and sirens wailed in Bucklin Park on Tuesday night, Aug. 2 for the annual public safety awareness event, National Night Out.

The city of El Centro, the El Centro Police Department, and its Police Athletic League, as well as numerous other agencies gathered to recognize law enforcement and other first responders.

“The event is geared to get people to come out and get to know us, and for us to get to know our community,” interim El Centro Police Chief Robert Sawyer said. “We can’t function without the community, we are a part of the community, we are not above them, and we have a job to do.”

El Centro Firefighter Connor Phillips places his helmet on 4-year-old Mateo Lopez during National Night Out in Bucklin Park in El Centro on Tuesday, Aug. 2. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

El Centro Police Department had units out for the public to see, including its armored vehicle that appeared popular with children. Explorers handed out information for visiting families along with paletas.

Chief Sawyer said the night gave members of police officers and administration the opportunity to get to know the public in a different environment, engage in questions both amicable and tough, and just enjoy the evening.

It wasn’t only ECPD that showed up. A number of Imperial Valley first responder teams were present, including El Centro Fire Department, Imperial County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Border Patrol, AMR paramedics, the Imperial Irrigation District, and others.

“It’s really cool to be the one who gives them that sense of wonder, curiosity, and just see their smile on their face when they see the big fire truck,” El Centro Firefighter Connor Phillips said.

“This brings us close to the community, and the community gets to see how we work like that,” AMR Paramedic Carlos Lizarraga said. “It gets kids more familiar with what we do, so when we do things around kids they are more comfortable.”

Siblings Nickolas and Violet Victoria try on some Imperial Irrigation District equipment and listen to an IID worker explain his job fixing power lines around the Imperial Valley during National Night Out in Bucklin Park in El Centro on Tuesday, Aug. 2. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

The IID had a large power line crane high above everyone’s heads while they explained their jobs and equipment below. The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office brought offroad vehicles children could sit in. The AMR paramedics demonstrated how their equipment worked and brought children inside the ambulance. And of course, the El Centro Fire Department had a big red fire engine present, drawing many a child’s eye.

“It was cool, the way everything was in there,” El Centro resident Anthony Alvarez said of the ambulance. “I liked the police cars and all the games.”

“I liked seeing the fire trucks; they were just cool,” said Sanniyah Rice, an 11-year-old from El Centro.

There were informational booths from various agencies and businesses, including the Imperial Valley LGBT Resource Center, the Imperial County Victim Assistance Program, El Centro Parks and Recreation, Target, and more.

El Centro Mayor Tomas Oliva said the community has a good relationship with the Police Department, and National Night Out is a day to celebrate that and to put a face to the badge. Though he added that in the close-knit Valley, that’s often not a problem.

“National Night Out is the one night that we admire, we thank, we recognize, and we celebrate our law enforcement for what they do,” Oliva said. “They are people too, and at least in our community I can say we are very close.”