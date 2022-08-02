El Centro Teacher’s Year in Peace Wraps

EL CENTRO — Peace has always been a part of Haydee Rodriguez’s life. She grew up in a family of pacifists who taught her to seek peaceful solutions.

Not that it was easy.

She remembered being with her grandmother at the grocery store to translate and people being incredibly mean to her grandmother because she couldn’t speak English even though Rodriguez would argue for her.

“As we would leave there, I felt so humiliated. Here’s one of the people I love most in the whole world and someone is mistreating her,” Rodriguez in an interview on Monday, Aug. 1. “So my solution was books, it wasn’t violence. I used information to become stronger and to gain the power I needed.”

Rodriguez’s family helped shape her views on peace, and today she continues to carry those lessons to her journalism, world history, and AVID students at Central Union High School in El Centro. Her work was what helped her to be named a Peace Teacher on June 8, 2021, one of six chosen in the country each year as part of the United States Institute of Peace’s Peace Teachers Program.

Haydee Rodriguez (right) stands with Lisa Grande, president of the United States Institute of Peace, while Rodriguez took part in the Peace Teacher Closing Program in Washington, D.C. on July 11 and 12. Rodriguez spent the last year as only one of six Peace Teachers in the country. | PHOTO COURTESY OF HAYDEE RODRIGUEZ

Last month, on July 11 and 12, Rodriguez got to wrap up her year as a Peace Teacher with her cohort at the Peace Teacher Closing Program in Washington, D.C.

The program’s goal is to give educators the tools to bring themes of global conflict and peace into their classrooms, schools, and communities, according to the institute’s website. Teachers are meant to help their students gain the knowledge, skills, and perspectives to envision their own futures and roles in creating a more peaceful world, it continued.

Rodriguez’s year as a Peace Teacher brought her opportunities for her ninth-grade students that she did not have access to before. She was able to arrange for the photographer of Presidents Jimmie Carter, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama to speak with her journalism class. Rodriguez’s students helped organize a school-wide Peace Pledge event on Peace Day on Sept. 21, 2021 and get the whole school involved.

The office of Congressman Juan Vargas also awarded congressional certificates to Rodriguez’s AVID students this year for their peace project, which were children’s books focused on historical figures who fought for peace such as John Lennon, Pablo Picasso, and Banksy, to name a few.

The 2021-2022 Peace Teachers came from Arkansas, California, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, and Utah. All had different ideas, actions, student projects for the year, but all were moving toward the same goal; to teach students the skills to become the peacemakers of the future, Rodriguez said.

“It was so enriching to work with my colleagues. They are all so passionate about their students, so intelligent, so creative,” she said.

The event in D.C. was just the cherry to top off a year of activity for Rodriguez. Activities for the teachers at the USIP included workshops, meetings and discussions about their year, a Peace Walk around the USIP grounds and the National Mall, they recorded a podcast about their experiences, got to meet with their state Congressional leaders and discuss their experiences and work in the classroom.

They even got to meet the USIP President Lisa Grande, who Rodriguez described as a down-to-earth woman, someone who worked in Yemen for the United Nations and helped bring the conflict in the country to an end with peaceful solutions. A woman who said she didn’t have training but did not back down in her goal to obtain peace, Rodriguez said.

A group of Haydee Rodriguez’s ninth-grade AVID students who earned congressional recognition for their peace project this year — a children’s book called “Picasso-Art Peacebuilding.” | PHOTO COURTESY OF HAYDEE RODRIGUEZ

“I thought that was a great message for all of us, because so many times we say no I can’t do that, I don’t have the training,” Rodriguez added. “So we stop ourselves or we don’t apply, we question our capabilities. It was really powerful to hear this woman who had such a trajectory in diplomacy and peace building, knowing that she is human.”

Rodriguez hopes she can pass these lessons onto her students, that there is no need to use violence to gain respect or stop something from happening. Rodriguez feels that there are students who feel disrespected or mistreated, much like when her grandmother was mistreated, and feel that the only way they can solve it is to use a gun to hurt the one who is hurting them.

“I would want to interrupt that, because once they take somebody else’s life, their life is never the same,” Rodriguez said. “So I’m very passionate about interrupting that lack of respect people may feel and think they can get it with a gun, and instead give them tools so that they can solve some of the issues they feel so disempowered by.”

Even though there will soon be a changing of the guard as USIP chooses the 2022-2023 Peace Teachers, Rodriguez says she and her cohort don’t plan to stop their work. The group is discussing a way to get students involved with USIP and still meeting to share strategies going into the new year.

For Rodriguez, she said she will always push for her students to think about other ways to resolve conflict. She said this year and future years she plans to put a focus on the peace keepers in history rather than the violence that the books usually focus on.

“I look back on it now and I think, ‘wow, that was an amazing year!’” she said. “I learned so much as a teacher, as a person. There’s a whole world out there that I would love our students to learn about, and if they are interested in diplomacy, they can go out and change the world.”