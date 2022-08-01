CALEXICO — A mixed-use space has opened in the former Bank of America building in downtown Calexico, marking the debut of the first, but hoped-for not last, of its kind.

The two-story building, called the Landmark, houses six commercial spaces and eight apartments, bringing housing to the heart of the city’s downtown area for the first time.

The project dates back about five years and is part of the city and stakeholders’ vision to revitalize the downtown area, said Robert Gettinger, principal of the Rancho Santa Fe-based Gettinger Group, which helped develop the project.

“Hopefully this project can really showcase what mixed-use brings to the community and help grow other redevelopment to create new mixed-use spaces,” Gettinger said during an open house the Landmark hosted the evening of Thursday, July 28.

The building is located at the northwest corner of East Second Street and Paulin Avenue. Its commercial suites total about 5,000 square feet and are located on the bottom floor, facing both Second and Paulin. Its eight apartment units total about 4,000 square feet and are found both upstairs and downstairs.

Another 2,000 square feet are devoted to common space, including the former bank’s vault.

“Keeping the history and the character was also part of the vision, so important to giving new uses to what was already here,” Gettinger said.

Robert Gettinger, a San Diego County-based businessman who helped develop the Landmark mixed-use project at the site of the former Bank of America building in downtown Calexico, shows off the interior of one of the building’s apartments on July 28. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

Five of the one-bedroom apartments have tenants, who were expected to start moving immediately in now that the project received its certificate of occupancy from the city, Gettinger said.

“We’re excited to tell the tenants they can move in and create their homes here,” he said.

The project represents the first time that Gettinger said he has invested in a project in Imperial County. His group has mostly backed projects in the downtown San Diego area.

“I saw the great potential of downtown Calexico and Mexicali in proximity being able to co-exist, similar to what we see in San Diego with the San Diego-Tijuana partnership,” Gettinger said.

Yet, the development of the Landmark was not without its challenges, said Dirk Cahaan, a Spring Valley-based real estate broker who served as a general partner on the development of the mixed-use project.

Cahaan, who was on hand for the Landmark’s open house, had previously told the City Council that some of those challenges were the fault of the city.

In the 10 years that he’s been doing business in the city, Canaan said he has been successful in rehabilitating several properties, mostly residential. But the mixed-use project proved burdensome in comparison, he told the council during its regular meeting on July 20.

“I believe there is great promise for the city of Calexico if managerial, political and regulatory uncertainty that embroils the city can be resolved,” Cahaan said during the council meeting’s public comment period.

His years-long effort to support downtown Calexico’s revitalization included the wooing of multiple investors and the acquisition of multiple properties, including the building that houses the Greyhound bus depot on First Street.

But as he continued to encounter delays that he attributed to the “hapless bureaucracy” that plague the city’s development process, those planned projects have had their investors back out in recent months, he said.

“As of (July 18), I’ve lost over $3 million in investor funds that were committed to redevelopment projects in downtown Calexico,” Cahaan told the council.

A separate investor is also considering reallocating their funds for different projects elsewhere than Calexico, he added.

A former U.S. Navy Seal, Cahaan said that if it wasn’t for his grit and determination to never give up, he would’ve likely had backed out of the Landmark mixed-use project, as well.

“From my perspective, Calexico’s location and demographics give it a unique position and opportunity for outsize growth,” Cahaan said. “However, what I failed to recognize was the internal disorder and lack of a precise vision that has hindered progress.”

Dirk Cahaan, a San Diego County-based real estate broker, second from right, speaks with Calexico council member Camilo Garcia, left, at an open house event for the Landmark mixed-use project in downtown Calexico on July 28. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

Cahaan’s remarks during the council’s July 20 meeting were not the only ones that were critical of the city. Several other community members also pleaded with city officials to focus more of their efforts on revitalizing the downtown area and dealing with issues stemming from homelessness in the area.

During the meeting, City Manager Esperanza Colio Warren acknowledged that in the previous week she had spoken with eight developers whose projects were on hold because of issues with the city’s permitting process and impact fees.

“Without your businesses we’re not going to get additional revenues and this city will continue to be broke,” Colio Warren said during her city manager’s report at the July 20 meeting.

More recently, she conceded that the city’s Planning and Building Department was behind schedule on as many as 20 projects.

Currently, the city is determining how it plans to spend some $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds in the downtown area. Beautification and business renovation initiatives, as well as homeless services and resources, are just some of the ideas that have been proposed.