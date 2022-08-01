IMPERIAL — A 42-year-old Desert Hot Springs man suspected of fatally stabbing another man on a bus in that city on Friday, July 29, was arrested by authorities in Imperial a day later.

Israel Eduardo Perez was taken into custody at about 3:30 p.m. without incident in the area of Keystone Road and Highway 111, according to a press release from the El Centro Police Department.

Perez is alleged to have stabbed a male passenger on a SunLine Transit Agency bus at about 6 p.m. in the 66300 block of Mission Lakes Boulevard, the press release stated. The victim reportedly died at the scene.

Perez’s arrest was made possible by the collaboration of the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office Gang Impact Team, the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force, the El Centro Police Department, and the Imperial County Narcotic Task Force, ECPD reported.

Perez was turned over to the Marshals Fugitive Task Force and later booked into the Riverside County jail in Indio, where he remains in custody and is being held on $1 million bail, according to a press release the Desert Hot Springs Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

“This arrest was successful because of the diligent efforts of our allied agencies, who worked in partnership with one another to ensure the public’s safety,” Imperial County Narcotic Task Force Commander John Seaman said in a written statement.