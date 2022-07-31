CALEXICO — Nearly $8.8 million in grant funding already earmarked for programs for the citizens of Calexico over the past eight years stands frozen.

And future monies tied to the state’s ubiquitous Community Development Block Grant program and other California Department of Housing and Community Development programs are essentially cut off until lingering issues are resolved.

Through multiple city managers, both permanent and interim, problems with program compliance that stem from housing programs in 2014 have not been fully dealt with, maybe even ignored.

Now, those issues have stalled the use of certain CDBG funds meant to provide relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All of this has happened outside the public’s purview, for the most part.

“Several changes in the city administration and lack of understanding to manage these complicated programs,” newly installed City Manager Esperanza Colio Warren said, have been at the root of this issue.

Calexico City Manager Esperanza Colio Warren (far left) addresses the City Council at a special meeting on Thursday, July 28. | JULIO MORALES PHOTO

“At least two of the former city managers tried to resolve the issue by hiring a finance consultant and a grant consultant; while the finance consultant was able to identify the funding issues related to these grants, the grant portion was never resolved,” Colio wrote in a response to a series of questions from the Calexico Chronicle.

“These grants require a level of expertise and patience to understand the complexity of the projects,” she said.

Most of the money is tied to the poor administration of the CalHome, CDBG and HOME programs, all housing-related grants funded by the California Department of Housing and Community Development for various housing programs in which Calexico residents took part circa 2014.

Housing and Community Development has apparently been hammering away at past city managers and their administrations since at least 2015, under City Manager Nick Fenley, and 2018, with City Manager David Dale, and most recently, with City Manager Miguel Figueroa in 2021 and interim City Manager Diego Favila in the spring of this year.

Not correcting those compliance issues, in turn, has resulted in nearly $800,000 in previously earmarked CDBG coronavirus relief funds being caught in the quicksand of what amounts to paperwork problems and inattention.

There’s $171,000 that was intended for utility relief for residents in the early part of the pandemic (CDBG CV-1 funding). Frozen. None who sought relief received it.

There’s $324,000 that was earmarked for small business loan assistance from the CDBG CV-2 and 3 rounds. Frozen. No businesses were helped.

Included among some smaller allocations for repairs at various city buildings that have been caught up in the morass is the larger $200,000 in CBDG CV-2-3 funds that were supposed to put a new roof on Fire Station No. 2, among other repairs. Frozen, frozen, frozen.

The unavailability of CDBG CV (coronavirus) funds that had already been applied to projects was made public for the first time in May, when then-interim City Manager Favila, also the city’s fire chief, mentioned in passing during a City Council meeting that the funding for Fire Station No. 2’s roof was held up. He didn’t elaborate at the time.

The city received a letter from the state Department of Housing and Community Development dated April 29 addressed to Favila, informing him of the need to address program compliance issues from 2014 in order to restore access to the millions of dollars.

Another letter from Dec. 8, 2021, gave then-City Manager Figueroa, now county executive officer, a prescription on how to right the wrongs.

None of that worked, because it appears some attempts were half measures, according to the letter.

That’s not to say Figueroa and his administration didn’t try. But it all seemed to be a bit clandestine. During a city manager’s report in early 2022, Figueroa proudly informed the City Council that a grant specialist had been hired specifically to work with the CDBG program, to which members of the council rejoiced.

In a conversation with Mayor Pro Tem Raul Ureña in late spring, his assumption at the time was that the position Figueroa spoke of was for a proactive grant writer.

“That hiring even fooled me a little bit, but now I’m seeing it’s to clean up a mess rather than to move us forward, and we need to clean up this mess. It’s causing really, really damaging issues to the quality of life of the citizens of Calexico.”

Per the state’s prescription to fix the compliance issues, “Calexico will utilize unused CV1 monies to fund a position that is fully dedicated to the development and management of CDBG and CDBG-CV projects. This dedicated employee and/or consultant will manage any current CDBG and CDBG-CV projects and address all outstanding HCD project monitoring findings,” according to the Dec. 8, 2021 letter.

Among the other remedies was the stipulation that “the City Manager and dedicated employee and/or consultant must meet with HCD staff on an ongoing weekly basis to provide program progress updates.”

Yet in the April 29 letter there were still issues, including that City Manager Figueroa himself was not fully complying.

“The City Manager and dedicated staff were to participate in weekly meetings with HCD staff. … As of the date of this letter, Miguel Figueroa, the former City Manager had only attended a couple meetings. These required weekly meetings began after the letter was sent on December 6, 2021,” according to the April 29 document.

What’s more, the grant consultant hired by the CV-1 funding has not corrected the compliance problems to date, City Manager Colio said.

According to the HCD letter sent to City Manager Fenley back in December 2015, a number of program and financial records were not provided to HCD staff upon request during a visit to confirm program compliance of the housing programs.

It appears HCD left Calexico without a clear picture on things such as loan portfolio management, financial management, and eligible program activities, to name a few, tied to the housing programs.

The complexity of the problem is not a quick fix, Colio said. “We hope to resolve the pending issues in about six months. But with the limited staff, it may take us longer.”

Prior to Colio’s arrival to Calexico, the city’s director of planning and building, Lisa Tylenda, was trying to work on the problem but she has not been able to untangle the mess.

“Besides the lack of personnel to assist in resolving the issues, Ms. Tylenda has been busy with city planning projects,” Colio said, adding as many as 20 projects are behind in the planning department.

“Resolving the pending (CBDG/HCD) issues will require patience and experience with these types of grants,” the new city manager added.

Fortunately for the city, Colio has experience in successfully navigating Housing and Community Development programs and grant funding sources, something she did often as deputy executive officer with the county. Even with that experience, though, there is much work to be done.

“Thankfully I have two staff members at the city manager’s office that with training on this grant are willing to assist in resolving these issues,” she said.