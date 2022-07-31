EL CENTRO — Early in the pandemic, like many businesses, it was a tough time for Angela Nelson, owner of Made with Nanas Love baby boutique in Imperial.

She made deliveries, had her online sales, even took part in drive-by baby showers. She even ran out of business cards during those events.

Yet she missed the human interaction, the chance for people to see and touch the products that she would normally display and sell during a farmers’ market or a similar event.

Angela Nelson of Made with Nanas Love baby boutique had a variety of baby blankets, clothes, and even soaps available for sale during the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas in July event inside the Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Pavilion in El Centro on Saturday, July 30. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

“I did everything, but it’s not the same. Mine’s a kind of touch and feel kind of business,” Nelson said on Saturday evening, July 30.

Nelson and other entrepreneurs got that opportunity to showcase their wares, thanks to the elves of the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, which doled out the yuletide cheer especially early at Saturday’s first Christmas in July event at the Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Pavilion.

Imperial Valley Regional Chamber president Anne Irigoyen said Saturday’s event was inspired by the city of Imperial’s annual Christmas in a Small Town event that the chamber helps put together. Due to COVID restrictions last December, fewer vendors were in attendance. Christmas in July was a chance to bring out more small businesses owners who missed that interaction with people.

“We just thought this was perfect, it’s a great way to get out of the summer heat,” Irigoyen said. “We really wanted it to be a family event but mostly to support our vendors.”

Rather than the usual green and red of the holiday season, the MLK Pavilion was strewn with red, white, and blue for July. Thirty-nine vendors were set up around the inside of the pavilion on Saturday, ranging from clothing boutiques, to those selling soaps, custom designs and jewelry. There were also informational booths from Valley organizations and more.

On the west end of the building was an area for children to play with crafts and toys on tables. Santa and Mrs. Claus made an appearance, dressed in flashier tropical and patriotic outfits rather than their usual red threads.

Irigoyen said Christmas in July will help small businesses get costumers and keep going. Vendors echoed this sentiment. Whether someone bought products from them or just took down the vendor’s information, the event seemed to be working.

Gil Monreal of Yuma takes a look at a bottle of cranberry juice sold by Arandano Plus during the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas in July event inside the Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Pavilion in El Centro on Saturday, July 30. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Ranael Marquez, owner of Marquez Etching, said being able to see people in person at the event gave him a chance to interact with his costumers as well as fellow vendors. And those interactions can lead to more exposure and more sales outside of the pavilion in the future.

“I’m pretty sure I have people taking pictures of my stuff, so they are going to spread the word,” Marquez said.

Cynthia’s Flower Connection was selling floral décor and even Christmas wreaths ahead of the season, and Silvia Arce said business was going well on Saturday. She said she plans to be back for the same event next year, happy to interact with the community.

“It’s good to bring all the Valley together, especially to boost up the economy and to get to know different vendors,” Arce said. “As soon as we heard about the event we thought it was awesome.”

“I do go home happy with what I have sold, and I do get a lot of people who inquire because of my custom work,” RM Designs owner Rosemarie Masad said. “These farmers markets really help me grow my business.”

Crafter and El Centro resident Maria Hernandez said it was fun to see the vendors and see what the Valley has to offer residents.

Cynthia’s Flower Connection was in the spirit of the season, selling Christmas wreaths during the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Christmas in July event inside the Martin Luther King Jr. Sports Pavilion in El Centro on Saturday, July 30. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

“We don’t have a lot of things to do in the Valley, and it’s always good to support our local vendors that we have out here,” Hernandez said. “It’s something to do, Christmas in July has always been a fun activity for people to do in the Valley, so I love it.”

El Centro resident Jesus Perez said his favorite part of the event was the fact that it not only showcased the vendors but also allowed families to have a good time. Especially with the children, who were able to walk around and get freebies as well as play in the children’s area.

“It’s good to get back into the groove of having public events,” Perez said. “There’s a lot of stuff for the kids to do, and not everything has to be about money, and that’s what I like.

“Right now, with the whole financial situation going on, people are discouraged from going out and doing things or spending money, and this is something that benefits everyone, it’s not just about money,” he added.

Irigoyen said with the success of this year’s event, the regional chamber plans to continue to grow the Christmas in July event every year. She is sure next year they will be able to double the number of vendors in the pavilion.

“I imagine in July things slow down for them,” Irigoyen said. “It just gives the vendors and opportunity to get out there and interact with the public and remind them that they are there.”