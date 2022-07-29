IMPERIAL — Imperial Valley College will be asking voters this fall to approve a $130 million bond measure to develop a fire, police, health, and emergency responder training center, prepare facilities for lithium-related training programs and other campus improvements.

The measure, which will be on the November General Election ballot, would also fund upgrades to science, technology, engineering, and math labs as well as repairs and updates to other classroom buildings, according to an IVC press release.

“If approved by voters,” said Board President, Karla Sigmond in the press release, “the bond will provide a source of local funding that can only be used to improve Imperial Valley College and cannot be taken by the State and spent elsewhere.”

The public safety training center would train new firefighters, police officers, paramedics and emergency medical technicians as well as expand opportunities for existing public safety professionals to upgrade their skills.

Funds would also be used to improve and enhance buildings and classrooms for workforce training in science, engineering, healthcare, technology, and the Valley’s budding lithium industry.

Facility enhancement is a central part of IVC’s 2030 Comprehensive Master Plan approved by the Board of Trustees last year.

“Thanks to the investment in our college by the community over the past 60 years, IVC has been able to provide outstanding educational opportunities for our students. Today, we can say that because of this support and our superb educational team here, we are one of the 10 best community colleges in the country,” Superintendent/President Lennor Johnson stated in the release.

Johnson was referring to the fact IVC has been named one of the 10 finalists for the 2023 Aspen Prize for Community College Excellence, the first time the college has been included in this prestigious group. The $1 million Aspen Prize is the nation’s signature recognition of community colleges that are achieving high, improving, and equitable outcomes for students.

Over the past decade, IVC has expanded its career education programs, including its law enforcement and firefighting training. It provides Level 1 Peace Officers Standards and Training which make graduates eligible for full-time employment as entry-level law enforcement personnel. IVC also has a firefighting academy.

“This bond measure would help us build on these programs by providing facilities specifically designed for public safety training,” Johnson stated.

The IVC Board of Trustees took the action Wednesday, July 20 at its regularly scheduled board meeting. It was adopted with a vote of 5-1. Trustee Isabel Solis opposed the measure. However, Solis said she opposed it because she was reflecting community opinions from her constituents who expressed their concerns with continued inflation and the subsequent rising costs of everyday items and rising energy costs and feel this not the right time for another bond but that she would personally vote in favor of it.

The bond measure is being held in accordance with the state’s Proposition 39 regulations. That allows passage with a 55-percent “yes” vote. If approved, the projected residential property tax levy would be less than $30 per $100,000 assessed valuation. The tax from this measure for a home assessed at $300,000 would be less than $90 per year.

Voters will be voting on the following specific ballot language:

“To improve Imperial Valley College with funds that cannot be taken by the State and spent elsewhere, shall Imperial Community College District’s measure to expand fire, police, health and emergency responder training centers; upgrade science, technology, engineering and math labs; and develop local lithium technology programs be adopted, authorizing $130 million in bonds with legal interest rates, projected levies less than 3¢/$100 of assessed valuation (raising $6.7 million/year while bonds are outstanding), annual audits and independent citizen oversight?”