Comic-Con International 2022 | KATHERINE RAMOS VIDEO AND PHOTOS

SAN DIEGO — When Brian Kotler and wife would travel from the Bay Area to Comic-Con International, they would come with the hope to get a spot in the coveted Hall H panels, to see the exhibit hall and the cosplayers, and to wander the convention.

In recent years, they have particularly attended with another goal in mind: to get a watercolor portrait of their 4-year-old daughter from Agnes Garbowska, the official artist for the My Little Pony, DC Super Hero Girls, and Teen Titans Go comics.

“It feels really good to get back into the swing of things because it feels like Comic-Con again,” Kotler said. “Just coming to the whole thing, seeing everything, Hall H, and seeing Agnes, she’s awesome.”

This past weekend-plus (Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24), thousands of fans from around the country and world, like Kotler, made their way back to San Diego to attend the annual Comic-Con International for first time since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

A cosplay mashup of Marvel’s Moon Knight and a samurai warrior roams the San Diego Convention Center during last week’s Comic-Con International. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Outside and inside the convention center thousands of people milled in and out looking to experience an event that was two years in the making. The exhibit hall was a sea of bodies pressed against each other moving from booth to booth. Some were there just for an autograph or two, others trying to get that one elusive collector’s item or Comic-Con exclusive they just had to have, others were just there to take in the atmosphere.

Artist Alley was filled with people looking for art from artists they knew and some that they had never heard of. Nearby the partition that separates Hall H from the showroom rumbled here and there with the sounds of major trailers being debuted or the roar of thousands of fans as news was shared from companies like Marvel, HBO, Amazon, and DC.

Some attendees noticed some of the usual companies and booths were not present this year, fewer freebies given, and even a lower number of cosplayers. But most were just happy to see the convention back in swing.

“It feels good to be back, it’s amazing to see all the cosplayers, everyone excited for all the autographs and pop culture stuff,” said Preecher, a veteran convention-goer from the San Fernando Valley. “I come to Comic-Con and I feel like a kid again. For five days, I don’t have think about work, deadlines, it’s just me hanging out with my friends.”

“I like the crowd, the energy, and I like the party that is inside and outside the Con,” said Marcus Holmes, an attendee all the way from Victorville there in Doctor Strange cosplay. “It’s really good to be back, I missed San Diego!”

“I love being able to show your fandom and really lean into what you love and being able to be around people who really love different assets of the nerd-dom that are out there,” said Santee resident Sami Higuera, an attendee who has been coming for 15 years.

Those who did not get tickets for the inner sanctum of the convention center didn’t need to worry about missing out on the fun. Over the years, SDCC has spilled over into the Gaslamp district of downtown San Diego with booths in front of the convention center for upcoming shows like “House of the Dragon” and the SyFy Channel. Even the nearby hotels had events, from card games, esports lounges, to a huge Dragon Ball Super Space in the back of the Marriot.

Some bars were taken over by celebrities, such as the filmmaker and writer Kevin Smith pop-up, Mooby’s, or whole new locations opened like the Dungeons and Dragon experience tavern.

Despite the excitement, the pandemic’s shadow still lingered. SDCC this year required all attendees, vendors, volunteers and staff, and special guests to mask at all times while in the convention center. There was also a requirement to either be fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID test at least 72 hours before. And at least once every hour there would be an announcement over the intercom reminding people to wear their masks. Most places in downtown required at least the bracelet that showed proof of a negative test or vaccine.

Riding the wave of Netflix’s most recent season of “Stranger Things,” cosplayers dressed as characters Eddie Munson (right) and Dustin Henderson roam the San Diego Convention Center during last week’s Comic-Con International. | KATHERINE RAMOS PHOTO

Still, people were not deterred and out en masse, walking the gauntlet of the exhibit hall, holding spaces for panels, and of course, cosplaying. There were a few cosplayers scattered around the showroom floor, though most stuck to the outer hall and outside the convention center itself.

Spider-Man, hobbits, Mandalorians, a whole bunch of Eddie Munsons, even a “Boba” Fett in a coffee cup, there were no limits to what people came up with.

Husband and wife duo Robin Quick and Stephen Ahmin worked together to great the previously mentioned “Boba” Fett, getting a Boba Fett helmet for Ahmin and then, with a friend’s help, making a boba tea cup complete with “carbonite freeze” options.

“We like the costumes, all the cool toys, it’s just a good time and we always meet with friends and coworkers,” Quick said. “It’s like a big family reunion.”

Crow Pan was in full EVA foam armor as Pharah from Overwatch, coming from Orange County just for the convention. She said a cosplay like this lets her feel empowered.

“I like being in cosplay because I like feeling like the character,” Pan said. “It makes me feel empowered in a way that I don’t get to feel in my everyday life; it’s really cool.”

Artist and creator of “Ninjas and Robots,” Erik Klaus was attending his first Comic-Con, coming all the way from North Carolina to be at the biggest convention he’s ever seen. He’s using the convention as an opportunity to grow as an artist, even taking art requests from people for the first time.

Dave Garcia of Holtville poses for a fan’s photo showing his famous Panda Khan character drawn on a broken skateboard at Comic-Con International in San Diego last weekend. | MONICA SHARP PHOTO

“It’s a little overwhelming, there’s so much stuff everywhere and so much great content to look at and enjoy,” Klaus said. “It’s sensory overload for sure.”

Another first-time attending artist, Stephanie Isidro, was just excited to be at the convention for the first time. Tired, of course, like most vendors by the end of the weekend, but feeding off the positive energy of those gathered to keeping herself going.

“Comic-Con is a place to expose your art and get people to connect with it,” said Isidro, who’s work consisted of superhero pet crossovers. “It’s amazing! We’re going on draught of the living dead but hey!”

Comic-Con old hand, Dave Garcia, Holtville native and the creator of Panda Khan and the comic “Shadow of the West,” was happy to see the convention make a return but noted definite changes this time around. Garcia said there were fewer people on the show floor, so much so that he could actually see the ground. But at the same time, he said there is the same vibe as always.

Garcia said there have been a lot of changes and it has been getting more difficult to be at Comic-Con due to his age. But he “loves Comic-Con and dreads Comic-Con” but attributes Comic-Con for being the reason he is a comic artist today.

“I have so many wonderful memories here, I’m just kind of bummed out I can’t do as much,” he said. “Comic-Con is a way to revitalize your artistic aspirations, because you see all this stuff and you’re like, ‘Oh, I need to start doing stuff!’”