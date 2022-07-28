EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Registrar of Voters announces that a Consolidated General Election will be held on Nov. 8. The following offices for which candidates may be nominated are as follows:

District Seats and Term

Imperial County Office of Education – Area I 1 Trustee, 4 Years

Imperial County Office of Education – Area II 1 Trustee, 4 Years

Imperial Community College – Trustee Area 1 1 Trustee, 4 Years

Imperial Community College – Trustee Area 2 1 Trustee, 4 Years

Imperial Community College – Trustee Area 5 1 Trustee, 4 Years

Imperial Community College – Trustee Area 7 1 Trustee, 4 Years

Brawley Elementary School District 2 Trustees, 4 Years

Brawley Union High School District 2 Trustees, 4 Years

Calexico Unified School District 3 Trustees, 4 Years

Calipatria Unified School District 3 Trustees, 4 Years

Central Union High School District 2 Trustees, 4 Years

El Centro Elementary School District 2 Trustees, 4 Years

Heber Elementary School District 3 Trustees, 4 Years

Holtville Unified School District 3 Trustees, 4 Years

Imperial Unified School District 3 Trustees, 4 Years

Magnolia Union Elementary School District 3 Trustees, 4 Years

McCabe Union Elementary School District 2 Trustees, 4 Years

McCabe Union Elementary School District 1 Trustee, 2 Years

Mulberry Elementary School District 2 Trustees, 4 Years

Mulberry Elementary School District 2 Trustees, 2 Years

San Pasqual Valley Unified School District 3 Trustees, 4 Years

Seeley Union Elementary School District 2 Trustees, 4 Years

Westmorland Union Elementary School District 2 Trustees, 4 Years

Bombay Beach Community Services District 3 Directors, 4 Years

Coachella Valley Water District – Division 5 1 Director, 4 Years

Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District 2 Trustees, 4 Years

Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District 1 Trustee, 2 Years

Heber Public Utility District 3 Directors, 4 Years

Palo Verde County Water District 1 Director, 4 Years

Palo Verde County Water District 2 Directors, 2 Years

Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District 3 Directors, 4 Years

Candidates for the cities of Brawley Calexico, Calipatria, El Centro, Holtville, Imperial and Westmorland are required to file with their respective city clerk.

The qualifications for these offices required under the principle act under which these districts are organized are that candidates be registered electors residing within the boundaries of the districts or divisions thereof.

The qualifications for Coachella Valley Water District required under the principal act under which the district is organized are that the candidates be registered electors residing within the boundaries of the district and within the division; directors will be elected by voters who reside within the division.

Declaration of candidacy for eligible persons desiring to file for elective offices are available at the Registrar of Voters’ Office, 940 W. Main St., Suite 206, El Centro, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Declaration of candidacy must be filed with the Registrar of Voters not before July 18 and no later than 5 p.m. on Aug. 12.

If a Declaration of Candidacy for any incumbent elective officer of a district is not filed by 5 p.m. on Aug. 12, any person other than the person who was the incumbent on the 88th day shall have until 5 p.m. on Aug. 17 to file a declaration of candidacy for the elective office.

Pursuant to Election Code §3000.5, all Californians who are registered, active and otherwise eligible to vote shall receive a vote-by-mail ballot.

The distribution of vote-by-mail ballots does not prevent a voter from voting in person at a polling place. Polls will be open between the hours of 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8.

All ballots will be tallied at a central counting center located at the Imperial County Registrar of Voters’ Office located in the County Administration Center, 940 W. Main St., Suite 206, El Centro. Furthermore, beginning at 9 a.m. on Oct. 10, vote-by-mail ballots will be processed for counting, pursuant to Election Code §15101.

For more information regarding the Nov. 8th General Election, visit www.Elections.ImperialCounty.org or contact the Registrar of Voters’ Office at 442-265-1060.