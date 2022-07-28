EL CENTRO — The Imperial County Registrar of Voters announces that a Consolidated General Election will be held on Nov. 8. The following offices for which candidates may be nominated are as follows:
District Seats and Term
Imperial County Office of Education – Area I 1 Trustee, 4 Years
Imperial County Office of Education – Area II 1 Trustee, 4 Years
Imperial Community College – Trustee Area 1 1 Trustee, 4 Years
Imperial Community College – Trustee Area 2 1 Trustee, 4 Years
Imperial Community College – Trustee Area 5 1 Trustee, 4 Years
Imperial Community College – Trustee Area 7 1 Trustee, 4 Years
Brawley Elementary School District 2 Trustees, 4 Years
Brawley Union High School District 2 Trustees, 4 Years
Calexico Unified School District 3 Trustees, 4 Years
Calipatria Unified School District 3 Trustees, 4 Years
Central Union High School District 2 Trustees, 4 Years
El Centro Elementary School District 2 Trustees, 4 Years
Heber Elementary School District 3 Trustees, 4 Years
Holtville Unified School District 3 Trustees, 4 Years
Imperial Unified School District 3 Trustees, 4 Years
Magnolia Union Elementary School District 3 Trustees, 4 Years
McCabe Union Elementary School District 2 Trustees, 4 Years
McCabe Union Elementary School District 1 Trustee, 2 Years
Mulberry Elementary School District 2 Trustees, 4 Years
Mulberry Elementary School District 2 Trustees, 2 Years
San Pasqual Valley Unified School District 3 Trustees, 4 Years
Seeley Union Elementary School District 2 Trustees, 4 Years
Westmorland Union Elementary School District 2 Trustees, 4 Years
Bombay Beach Community Services District 3 Directors, 4 Years
Coachella Valley Water District – Division 5 1 Director, 4 Years
Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District 2 Trustees, 4 Years
Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District 1 Trustee, 2 Years
Heber Public Utility District 3 Directors, 4 Years
Palo Verde County Water District 1 Director, 4 Years
Palo Verde County Water District 2 Directors, 2 Years
Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District 3 Directors, 4 Years
Candidates for the cities of Brawley Calexico, Calipatria, El Centro, Holtville, Imperial and Westmorland are required to file with their respective city clerk.
The qualifications for these offices required under the principle act under which these districts are organized are that candidates be registered electors residing within the boundaries of the districts or divisions thereof.
The qualifications for Coachella Valley Water District required under the principal act under which the district is organized are that the candidates be registered electors residing within the boundaries of the district and within the division; directors will be elected by voters who reside within the division.
Declaration of candidacy for eligible persons desiring to file for elective offices are available at the Registrar of Voters’ Office, 940 W. Main St., Suite 206, El Centro, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Declaration of candidacy must be filed with the Registrar of Voters not before July 18 and no later than 5 p.m. on Aug. 12.
If a Declaration of Candidacy for any incumbent elective officer of a district is not filed by 5 p.m. on Aug. 12, any person other than the person who was the incumbent on the 88th day shall have until 5 p.m. on Aug. 17 to file a declaration of candidacy for the elective office.
Pursuant to Election Code §3000.5, all Californians who are registered, active and otherwise eligible to vote shall receive a vote-by-mail ballot.
The distribution of vote-by-mail ballots does not prevent a voter from voting in person at a polling place. Polls will be open between the hours of 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8.
All ballots will be tallied at a central counting center located at the Imperial County Registrar of Voters’ Office located in the County Administration Center, 940 W. Main St., Suite 206, El Centro. Furthermore, beginning at 9 a.m. on Oct. 10, vote-by-mail ballots will be processed for counting, pursuant to Election Code §15101.
For more information regarding the Nov. 8th General Election, visit www.Elections.ImperialCounty.org or contact the Registrar of Voters’ Office at 442-265-1060.