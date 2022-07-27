Imperial Valley Community Briefs

Domestic Violence Survivor to Speak

An Imperial Valley woman will be hosting a pair of workshops about domestic violence in El Centro and Calexico on Thursday, July 28.

Elvira Herrera will share her personal experiences with and triumph over domestic violence during the free events.

The workshops will present an opportunity to learn how to help someone who might be a victim of domestic violence, spot the signs of domestic violence and how to create an escape plan.

The events are organized by Roy Dorantes, of RD Media Films, which has produced a film titled “Ni Una Mas” about domestic violence. The events are being sponsored by Martha Cardenas-Singh, Court Appointed Special Advocates, the city of Calexico and Camarena Memorial Library.

The El Centro event will take place at 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Imperial Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce, 1095 S. Fourth St., El Centro

A second event is also being hosted at 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Camarena Memorial Library, 850 Encinas Ave, Calexico.

Main Street Sidewalk Cleanup Planned

The city of El Centro will be pressure washing Main Street sidewalks between Fourth and Eighth streets from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Thursday, July 28.

The cleanup effort is aimed at preserving the public’s health and safety, the city announced. For more information, please contact the city at 760-337-4560.