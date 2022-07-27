EL CENTRO — Imperial County leaders on Tuesday, July 25, approved a contract with Dudek Consulting to perform a broad environmental impact study that could help future lithium-related projects fast-track their way through California’s lengthy permitting process.

The approval of the study, known as a programmatic environmental impact report, is of significant benefit to the lithium industry because it could help each construction project sail through an expensive and time-consuming process required by state law. And in the race to supply the electric vehicle market with battery-grade lithium, time is of the essence.

Dudek, an environmental consulting firm based in Encinitas, could take up to 20 months to study adverse impacts on approximately 50,000 acres of land around the southeast end of the Salton Sea where all lithium extraction projects are located. The state is covering the cost of the $2.4 million study.

However, this type of programmatic impact study is of particular concern for environmental justice advocates because it is too broad and it is not attached to any one particular construction project, even when no mining or evaporation pond methods will be used in the Imperial Valley.

Imperial County Executive Officer Miguel Figueroa explains the different avenues of public engagement for Lithium Valley during the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, July 25. A contract with Dudek Consulting was approved at that meeting to perform a broad environmental impact study that could help future lithium-related projects fast-track their way through California’s lengthy permitting process. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

They say that such a broad programmatic environmental impact review is not a bona fide substitute for the rigorous impact study each major construction project in California must undergo, which takes a close look at adverse effects on air and noise pollution, water resources, use of hazardous materials, traffic, public health and safety, among other factors.

“I understand their reasoning to jumpstart the industry and Lithium Valley development, but it is a double-edge sword if we are not diligent in its implementation,” said Eric Reyes, executive director of the Los Amigos de la Comunidad, a community environmental and social justice advocacy organization.

“There may be issues we do not know that the programmatic environmental impact review may not include or have proper remedies for. It is an unknown territory in an already environmentally damaged area,” Reyes added.

The California Environmental Quality Act, CEQA, is the 1970 state law that requires public disclosures of significant environmental effects from each major construction project in what’s referred to as an environmental impact report, or EIR. In most cases, before any such construction is cleared to begin, it must have an EIR that meets CEQA standards.

In February, Imperial County leaders developed a Lithium Valley economic plan that asked the state, among several requests, for $5 million to fund a programmatic EIR “on a large project area” that also “avoids duplication of individual project CEQA reviews.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom in late June signed a bill that places a tax on each ton of lithium produced in the region. Included in the bill was $5 million in funding for Imperial County to pay for a programmatic EIR and distribute grants to community-based organizations to engage in the study.

Reyes said environmental justice advocates initially opposed the county’s proposal for a broad programmatic EIR, but he says the state allocated $800,000 for them to have more input in the study.

Luis Olmedo, executive director of the environmental justice nonprofit Comite Civico del Valle, said this was the means for more equitable engagement in the programmatic EIR process.

“It is expected that the $800,000 will go toward environmental justice and labor input into the environmental impact report and additional money, not spelled out but agreed upon, to develop a health impact assessment that would identify potential health impacts,” Olmedo said.

One of the big unknowns that Dudek could study is the environmental impacts of direct lithium extraction, a new technology that has not yet been taken from the testing labs to the field. To date, none of the companies seeking to extract lithium from the Salton Sea geothermal brine have been able to successfully scale up their technology.

Unlike other environmental impact reviews on upcoming lithium extraction facilities near the Salton Sea, Dudek does not spell out how it will study direct lithium extraction to the degree that other project-focused environmental impact reviews would.

For example, an initial study and environmental analysis for Controlled Thermal Resources’ geothermal and lithium extraction facilities spells out specifically how metal recovery, lithium production and shipping will be handled by the company. These project operations would introduce new sources of particulate matter to the environment and thus pose a potentially significant impact.

Because of that, the Imperial County Planning & Development Services Department recommended in March that CTR’s Kitchen Power and Lithium Project undergo an environmental impact review.

EnergySource, one of the three companies seeking to extract lithium in the region, says the programmatic EIR has no impact to the company because it has already completed its own environmental impact review on its ATLiS project at the John Featherstone plant located southwest of Niland.

“EnergySource Mineral’s CEQA process for Project ATLiS was extensive and provided all stakeholders the opportunity to weigh in with comments and concerns regarding our specific project,” said Eric Spomer, president and CEO of EnergySource.

Dudek’s contract with the county does not identify any one particular project and, therefore, does not identify any particular set of impact concerns that might arise as a result of future lithium extraction facilities.

Dudek did not respond to a request for comment as of the publication of this story.

Dudek’s study, however, will involve public engagement in the form of workshops and public meetings in English and Spanish. These meetings will offer Imperial Valley residents an opportunity to weigh in on the report before one is finalized.

Mariela Loera, a policy advocate with the Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability in the Eastern Coachella Valley, worries that a programmatic EIR will result in less community engagement opportunities.

“This is very concerning given that the technology is very new and therefore offers very little research on potential impacts,” she said. “A lot of the details are still proprietary technology, so it is unclear how one programmatic EIR will consider the different variations of each extraction technology.”

In a statement, BHE Renewables, another one of the three companies seeking to extract lithium in the region, praised the approval of the programmatic EIR.

“We hope the programmatic EIR will set a roadmap for environmentally responsible lithium development and geothermal expansion within the Salton Sea Known Geothermal Resource Area,” the company said in a statement.