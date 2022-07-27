Holtville Helps Pay for Chamber’s New Sign

HOLTVILLE — The City Council unanimously approved a contribution of $5,600 to the Holtville Chamber of Commerce for the replacement of the chamber’s electronic marquee during the Monday, July 25 City Council meeting.

Although the chamber had already purchased and installed the new sign, which it promoted on social media on July 15, chamber officials came before the council to request funding since the city was involved in the purchase of a previous monochromatic digital sign.

Over the past several years, problems with this monochromatic sign began to arise with the hardware of the sign and its control software, leading to the decision to replace and upgrade the existing display.

“The chamber made the choice to go ahead and purchase the sign immediately, because they were having so much trouble with it, but they were hopeful that we would put some money towards it like before,” Holtville City Manager Nick Wells said.

Holtville City Council approved a contribution of city funds to the Holtville Chamber of Commerce for the replacement of its electronic marquee during the Monday, July 25 City Council meeting. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

In 2009, the city and Holtville Unified School District elected to help the Chamber of Commerce purchase and install an electronic message board in front of the chamber building, allowing the city to place messages on the sign free of charge.

The chamber requested funds from the school district for the new sign; however, Holtville Unified has installed its own signs at each of its campuses in recent years. The district declined to contribute.

Cost of the sign and its installation was $16,845.40.

The City Council held a brisk discussion on how much of the cost should fall to the city, essentially asking whether the city should honor its previous arrangement to share in the cost equally.

Ultimately, the city chose to pay the 33 percent, bringing the city’s contribution to $5,615.13.

Council member Richard Layton wanted to the see the city pay 50 percent, but that didn’t sit well with council member Murray Anderson.

“Why should we pay more because the schools can’t? … They (the Chamber of Commerce) can ask the Rotary or Kiwanis Club,” Anderson said.

Imperial Valley College will begin offering a new, no-cost senior activities program, which will be held in the Holtville Hut next to the Gene Layton Memorial Pool. | MARCIE LANDEROS PHOTO

IVC Will Begin Senior Program

Imperial Valley College will begin offering a new, no-cost senior activities program in Holtville, provided it can get at least 15 seniors to sign up for the class.

Negotiations began with the city earlier this year when Wells was approached by a representative of the college to gauge interest in IVC providing such a program in Holtville.

This is not the first program of its kind provided by IVC, having successfully integrated the program in other Valley cities for the past few years, including El Centro and Calexico.

The program will require little support or assistance from the city directly, with the city only being responsible for the upkeep of the location for the program activities, which will be held in the Holtville Hut next to the Gene Layton Memorial Pool, and any additional electric consumption due to its use.

Holtville Fire Chief Alex Silva will act as the city’s point person and advocate for the program and has been instrumental in various community outreach and youth program activities in recent years.

The program will consist of health education for older adults, including exercises to balance, balance, flexibility, strength, and cardiovascular health. Additionally, the class will include some dance and information on nutrition.

Registration for the program began on July 6, with classes beginning on Aug. 30, and will run Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. through 12:20 p.m. For more information, call IVC at 760-355-6303.

“It’s a great program … Now we just need to get the seniors to sign up for it,” Silva said.

Wells Named to California FFA Board

Holtville City Manager Nick Wells has been named to the California FFA Foundation Board of Directors, he announced on Monday night.

“I will have to travel to Sacramento quarterly, but it will be on my personal time, so you don’t have to worry about that,” Wells said, stating the appointment is not related to his position as city manager.