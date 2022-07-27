El Centro Police Investigating Man’s Shooting

EL CENTRO — Police are seeking information from the public regarding a shooting that left a man injured about 2 a.m. Wednesday, July 27 in the 200 block of West State Street in El Centro.

Officers responding to a report of an altercation and shooting at the location recovered a discarded firearm and several casings on the ground, an El Centro Police Department press release stated.

A male that police encountered on the scene was detained for questioning and subsequently released, the department reported.

Police then were notified by Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley that a male subject with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound was admitted to its facility. Officers interviewed the man before he was discharged from the hospital, the Police Department stated.

This shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact investigation supervisor, Sgt. Fisher at 760-337-4866 or by email at sfisher@ecpd.org