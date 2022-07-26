CALEXICO — Calexico police are seeking the public’s help in identifying two male subjects who burglarized and stole items from a business in the 100 block of West Birch Street at an undisclosed date.

The suspects appear to have broken a portion of the business’ front glass door to gain access to the inside of the store. One of the suspects then appears to have stolen two items, as seen on a surveillance video of the incident that the Calexico Police Officers Association shared on its social media accounts.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Calexico Police Department at 760-768-2140, and refer to case number C22-09293.

Man Arrested for Alleged Attempted Murder

A 29-year-old man was arrested by Calexico police in connection to a brutal attack that left a woman hospitalized at about 12:30 a.m. July 21 in the 500 block of Cesar Chavez Avenue.

The unidentified woman was asleep in the 400 block of West Fifth Street when she was allegedly attacked without provocation by a male subject wielding a metal bar, the Calexico Police Officers Association reported on Friday, July 22.

During a subsequent search for the assailant, officers located Jose Lopez at about 5 a.m. hiding inside of a parked vehicle in 100 block of Imperial Avenue. Lopez, who was identified as being in the country illegally, reportedly had blood stains on his clothing, the CPOA stated.

Lopez was booked into county jail for suspicion of attempted murder and other offenses, the CPOA reported.

The alleged victim sustained a fractured skull and two broken arms and had to be airlifted to a nearby trauma center.

Joel Obeso was arrested on counts of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. | COURTESY PHOTO

Convicted Felon Arrested for Gun Possession

A 46-year-old man was arrested by Calexico police after being found in possession of a loaded firearm on Thursday, July 21.

Joel Obeso, who police identified as a convicted felon, was contacted by police during a traffic enforcement stop in the downtown area.

A subsequent search of the vehicle he was driving revealed a Walther P22 handgun, as well as suspected Fentanyl and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, the Calexico Police Officers Association reported.

Officers discovered the serial number on the handgun had been removed and suspect it may have been stolen. Obeso was arrested for several offenses, including being a felon in possession of a firearm, and was booked at the county jail.