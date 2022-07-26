IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from July 20 through July 25.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 20

5:30 p.m.: Deputies received a report of vandalism in Niland on West Main Street, where a woman was told the neighbor across the street had been throwing rocks at her residence and even broke a windshield while she was out of town over the weekend.

6:24 p.m.: A black and white terrier was found dead from the heat and had been locked inside a kennel without water in a residence in Salton City.

THURSDAY, JULY 21

2:41 a.m.: Deputies responded to a call of a person who broke a sliding glass door with a weight while trying to break into a residence in Salton City.

FRIDAY, JULY 22

4:22 p.m.: Quechan Housing Authority reported contractors at a location were being approached by a group of men with baseball bats.

10:12 p.m.: An El Centro resident filed a missing person’s report for her uncle. The man has blond hair with blue/green eyes and has not been seen or heard from since March.

SUNDAY, JULY 24

5:30 a.m.: A Salton City resident reported two dogs trying to break through the fence to get at her dog. He threated to shoot the dogs if it ever happened again.

5:43 p.m.: A woman requested help in Niland, saying a person has been following her back to the Niland apartments. She was unable to give a description, but she said his white Suburban was parked at the apartments.

6:40 p.m.: A woman in Imperial reported her 15-year-old daughter has run away from their residence on Neckel and Austin. The mother said she needed to come home and take her medicine. The girl was last seen in a blue or gray T-shirt and jean shorts.

10:16 p.m.: Two juveniles got into a fight on Stardust Avenue in Salton City. A young man involved was upset and accusing a 16-year-old girl of talking about his girlfriend. The girl said she was concerned since he is known to post pictures of firearms on social media.

MONDAY, JULY 25

12:12 p.m.: Mulberry School requested extra patrols at night and the weekends after claiming an unknown individual was seen on the roof the night before. Patrols checked but no such person was found.

10:37 p.m.: Deputies responded to a call from a Heber resident saying 10 men were outside her house threatening her. Claims they left the area after she started calling 911.

HOLTVILLE Sheriff’s Subdivision

THURSDAY, JULY 21

7:03 a.m.: A resident in Holtville called deputies for assistance, claiming she feels unsafe and thinks she was being raided and heard sounds from the front and back of the house.

SATRUDAY, JULY 23

3:49 a.m.: A Holtville resident called the mental health helpline, saying he was being sexually abused by his caregivers.