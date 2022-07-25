CALEXICO — A welcome mat was figuratively rolled out recently by city officials hoping to collaborate with housing and infrastructure developers.

The city’s open invitation came in the form of a resolution that signaled the city’s intent to work collaboratively with developers to propose projects, apply for grants, and enhance the community engagement process.

The resolution was unanimously approved by the City Council during its regular meeting on July 20.

Prior to the resolution’s approval, City Manager Esperanza Colio Warren explained to the council that the resolution came in response to a request from a housing developer that wanted the city to submit housing grant applications on the developer’s behalf to potentially assist first-time homebuyers and low-income tenants.

But because the housing grants in question are not designed to benefit a specific development project, the city’s proposed resolution was drafted to indicate that the city intends to work collaboratively with any housing and infrastructure developer to further their proposed projects.

“We cannot assign staff to assist developers with a grant application specific for that grant applicant for that project,” Colio Warren told the council. “We don’t work for them.”

The resolution also makes it clear that the city’s assistance is dependent on a developer’s ability to submit and secure all the necessary planning, building, engineering and entitlement permits and approvals.

“Sometimes cities are so desperate to secure funding to secure affordable housing, but the cities sometimes put themselves at risk by dealing with projects that are not sustainable and those projects come back to the city and the city will have to pay for the consequences,” Colio Warren said.

“It is my job as a new city manager to make sure projects are ready to go for construction or for development and to prevent the city from becoming liable in the future.”

During her remarks to the council, Colio Warren also stated that the city is currently prohibited from applying for housing grants from the CalHome, state Community Development Block Grant or federal HOME programs.

“Literally all the housing programs we have right now are on hold,” she said, adding that the city is working toward resolving the issue.

Concerns About Downtown Expressed

Though no explicit plans have emerged on how the city intends to spend some $3 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to revitalize its downtown, concerns from the public have arisen.

Alex Perrone, a member of Calexico’s business improvement district, said that many downtown merchants feel like city officials have neglected to disclose how the city intends to spend ARPA funds in the area.

He also urged the council to make some of those ARPA funds available to the business improvement district to support businesses’ cleanup and renovation efforts.

“Every day that goes by that we’re not doing something good for our businesses, we’re losing money,” Perrone said during the council’s July 20 meeting.

Initially, the city had proposed spending $750,000 of its remaining $7.2 million ARPA allocation on downtown infrastructure projects. Ultimately, a majority of the council approved an alternative ARPA spending plan that allocated $3 million for a “complete downtown revitalization” on March 16.

Aside from not having a clear picture about what a “complete downtown revitalization” includes, some community members expressed concerns about a proposal to create a downtown facility to serve the homeless individuals who congregate in the area.

“You can’t turn downtown Calexico into Skid Row,” Robert Gronich, owner of Garlan’s department store, told Mayor Pro Tem Raul Ureña, who has been a strong advocate of establishing a facility where homeless individuals can receive wraparound services.

Ureña said that the homeless services facility he is proposing would likely be established through the use of state Community Development Block Grant monies and not the city’s ARPA funds.

The ARPA expenditures he did envision for downtown could potentially include self-sanitizing restrooms and showers. And he offered assurances that the city had no such plan to turn its downtown area into a replica of the city of Los Angeles’ downtown homeless enclave, known as Skid Row.

Even so, he admitted that the city has encountered “challenges” in its efforts to spend its remaining ARPA funds. He further disclosed that some modifications meant to allow for more flexibility may be on the horizon for its ARPA spending plan.

The proposal to build a homeless services facility was not without its supporters. Any attempt to address blight in the downtown area in the absence of any additional homeless services and resources would prove misguided, said Gilberto Manzanarez, founder of the grassroots organization Calexico Union Against Corruption

“Those problems are tied together,” Manzanarez said.

He also reminded those present that if not for the advocacy of his group and other progressive-minded community members, the city’s ARPA allocation for downtown improvements would’ve only totaled $750,000.

Others homeless advocates expressed dismay that the objections raised by the proposed facility’s detractors only further served to dehumanize those experiencing homelessness. Angel De Dios, a founding member of the community group Amigos del Valle, also said people are mistaken if they believe that homelessness is the cause of the community’s ills and not an effect.

“The unhoused population are humans, too,” said De Dios, who identified himself as an intern with the group Imperial Valley Equity and Justice Coalition.